Davao startup yufin reaches fintech finals

Davao-based digital marketplace and fintech platform yufin has secured a spot in the prestigious Catapult Finals of the Singapore FinTech Festival after a strong showing at the regional qualifiers in Luxembourg.

Yufin emerged as one of the top 10 startups selected from 15 Southeast Asian participants and will compete in the final showcase during the Singapore FinTech Festival in November.

The achievement marks a major milestone for the homegrown startup as it works to transform the way micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) access suppliers, digital tools, and embedded financial services.

During the regional competition, yufin pitched its platform alongside other high-growth startups from across Southeast Asia. Judges recognized the company's potential to scale and its ability to deliver practical solutions for small businesses, earning it a place among the finalists and the opportunity to represent the Philippines on one of the world's leading fintech stages.

As it prepares for the finals, yufin plans to expand its digital ecosystem for neighborhood entrepreneurs further. The platform aims to help small business owners streamline sourcing, manage inventory more efficiently, gain data-driven insights, and access embedded financial solutions that support business growth.

Company officials said the startup remains focused on providing modern tools that enable MSMEs to make smarter purchasing decisions, restock more efficiently, and scale their operations. PR