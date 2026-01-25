Davao tourism up 11% in 2025

The tourism industry in the Davao Region showed strong recovery and expansion in 2025, fueled by rising visitor arrivals, improved air connectivity, aggressive market promotion, and large-scale workforce training, the Department of Tourism–Davao Region (DOT-Davao) reported.

DOT-Davao presented the data during its Tourism Industry Gathering and Recognition of Stakeholders on Jan. 22, 2026, at the Grand Regal Hotel in Lanang, Davao City.

From the first to the third quarter of 2025, the region logged 2.897 million overnight travelers, signaling sustained momentum for the tourism sector.

“The region recorded an 11 percent increase in tourist arrivals compared to the same period in 2024, reflecting renewed traveler confidence and steady recovery and growth,” DOT-Davao Regional Director Tanya Rabat-Tan said.

The United States ranked as Davao’s top foreign source market, followed by China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, highlighting renewed international demand for the region’s destinations. DOT data showed foreign arrivals peaked in the first quarter of 2025.

“This upward trend reflects enhanced air connectivity, rising competitiveness, and a stronger appeal in global markets,” Rabat-Tan said.

Despite the growth in foreign arrivals, domestic tourism remained the primary driver of the region’s tourism performance.

"Filipino travelers sustained the path for leisure travel, meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as family and group travel. This strong domestic marketing provided stability to tourism enterprises across the region, allowing the industry to grow," she added.

She also cited the region’s stable peace and security situation as reinforcing Davao’s reputation as a safe, reliable, and visitor-friendly destination.

Connectivity boosts tourism flow

DOT-Davao reported continued efforts to strengthen air connectivity, positioning Davao City as a regional hub linking domestic and international markets.

Rabat-Tan said private sector initiatives played a key role through expanded airline services, improved accommodation facilities, enhanced tourism services, and the development of innovative local products.

She highlighted improved travel times from key destinations such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, and Qatar, supported by coordination through the Air Service Development Committee meeting held in September 2025.

“A key enabler of this positive performance was the continued operation and expansion of international and domestic air routes,” Rabat-Tan said. “International flights strengthened Davao’s linkages to strategic overseas markets, supporting inbound tourism and reinforcing the region’s role as Mindanao’s gateway.”

Domestic connectivity remained strong, with short flight times linking Davao to major Philippine destinations, including Manila, Cebu, Clark, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, and Siargao.

“Domestic flights remain the backbone of regional tourism, ensuring accessibility and facilitating the steady movement of leisure and business travelers,” she said.

Rabat-Tan added that expanded sea routes in Davao City further improved connectivity, encouraged repeat visits, and opened opportunities to tap emerging markets.

Tourism enterprises grow

As of Dec. 31, 2025, DOT-Davao recorded 383 accredited primary tourism enterprises and 58 accredited secondary enterprises across the region. These include accommodation establishments, travel agencies, tour guides, transport operators, restaurants, dive shops, agri-tourism sites, and recreation centers.

Accommodation establishments accounted for a large share, with 143 accredited lodgings recorded.

“These numbers reflect steady progress in formalizing the tourism sector and strengthening service quality,” Rabat-Tan said.

She described accreditation as a key driver of service standards, investor confidence, and consumer trust, and called for expanded accreditation efforts, particularly in food and beverage, wellness, transport, and sports and recreational services.

Promotions and market expansion

The region joined 12 regional and international travel and trade expos in 2025, engaging more than 100 tourism stakeholders and over 200 foreign buyers and operators.

Major activities included the Philippine Travel Mart, Mindanao Tourism Expo, and international roadshows in Japan, Australia, and Thailand aimed at expanding Davao’s reach in long-haul and emerging markets.

DOT-Davao also conducted familiarization tours for media, dive operators, and travel agents, and supported tourism-related filming to boost destination visibility.

MICE and adventure tourism gain ground

DOT-Davao assisted 21 meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions activities in 2025 and conducted town hall meetings to strengthen Davao’s positioning as a competitive MICE destination.

The Davao Adventure Challenge program also gained traction, recording 1,960 challengers and 547 approved challenges, supported by airline, hotel, mall, dive shop, and brand partners.

Workforce training anchors growth

Tourism workforce development remained a core priority, with 14,892 individuals trained under the Tourism Industry Skills Program in 2025.

Training covered service excellence, tour guiding, hospitality operations, food safety, disaster preparedness, mental health support, and safety and rescue, strengthening the region’s human capital amid rising visitor numbers.

Roadmap through 2028

DOT-Davao outlined the Regional Tourism Development Plan 2025–2028, anchored on six strategic goals: upgrading tourism infrastructure and accessibility; embracing digitalization and enhancing connectivity; elevating visitor experience; expanding tourism circuits and offerings; optimizing domestic and international markets; and strengthening tourism governance.

"Overall, the tourism accomplishments of the Davao Region in 2025 demonstrate the positive impact of strengthened connectivity, effective promotion, diversified product development, and continuous stakeholders' capacity-building," Rabat-Tan said. CEA