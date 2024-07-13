Davao's inflation rate hits 4.8% for lowest earners

The most recent Consumer Price Index report reveals a significant decrease in the inflation rate for the bottom 30 percent income households in the Davao Region, falling to 4.8 percent in June 2024 from 6.1 percent in May 2024.

This number represents a notable decline from the 6.3 percent inflation rate recorded in June 2023.

The primary factor driving the downtrend in the region’s overall inflation for the bottom 30 percent income households was the slower annual growth in the index of Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages, which eased to 9.6 percent in June from 11 percent in May.

Additionally, the price movements in the Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, and other Fuels category showed a more significant decrease at -10.5 percent compared to -7.8 percent in the previous month. The Transport sector also contributed to the overall decline, with inflation dropping to 3.1 percent from 4.4 percent.

Other commodity groups that experienced lower annual increments in June 2024 include Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco, which decreased to 4.8 percent from 5.1 percent in May; Recreation, Sport, and Culture, which fell to 8.4 percent from 8.7 percent; and Restaurants and Accommodation Services, which declined to 6.0 percent from 6.2 percent.

However, some commodity groups saw faster price movements in June 2024 compared to May 2024. Clothing and Footwear increased to 5.1 percent from 4.6 percent; Furnishings, Household Equipment, and Routine Household Maintenance rose to 3.7 percent from 3.3 percent; and Personal Care, and Miscellaneous Goods and Services went up to 3.9 percent from 3.6 percent.

Certain commodity groups maintained their previous month's inflation rates, Health at 2.4 percent; Information and Communication at -0.2 percent; Education Services at 3.9 percent; and Financial Services at -0.1 percent.

Food Inflation

According to the most recent data, food inflation for households in the poorest 30 percent of income households dropped to 9.8 percent in June 2024 from 11.4 percent in May, however it was still higher than 6.9 percent in June 2023.

Lower prices for Fish and Other Seafood (0.7 percent from 7.6 percent), Cereals and Cereal Products (20.4 percent from 21.0 percent), and Milk, Other Dairy Products and Eggs (-0.2 percent from 1.6 percent), among other items, were major factors in June 2024's food inflation.

On the other hand, categories with faster price changes were Oils and Fats (-2.3 percent from -4.5 percent), Ready-Made Food and Other Food Products N.E.C. (10.4 percent from 9.2 percent), and Meat and Other Parts of Slaughtered Land Animals (-0.8 percent from -1.5 percent).

These changes reflect a mixed trend in food pricing, indicating a positive shift in reducing inflationary pressures for vulnerable households in the region. KBP