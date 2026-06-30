DavNor welcomes Davao Light takeover

For many residents of Tagum City and parts of Davao del Norte, electricity powers more than homes. It keeps businesses running, supports education, sustains livelihoods, and fuels economic growth. As communities expand, many consumers see reliable electricity as essential to improving their quality of life.

With Davao Light and Power Company officially assuming power distribution operations on May 26, consumers across the province said they hope the transition will bring more reliable, efficient, and responsive electric service.

The transition began after a Regional Trial Court sheriff in Tagum City enforced a Supplemental Writ of Possession authorizing Davao Light to take over power distribution operations. Tagum City Mayor Rey T. Uy, Davao Light President and COO Enriczar Tia, and members of the company's board witnessed the implementation.

Beginning May 26, Davao Light assumed responsibility for power distribution, system maintenance, billing and collections, emergency response, and customer service functions previously handled by the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco).

The takeover follows Republic Act No. 12144, which expanded Davao Light's franchise area to include parts of Davao del Norte.

Consumers expect better service

For many residents, the transition represents more than a change in management. They see it as an opportunity for fewer power interruptions, improved service, and a stronger electric system capable of supporting the province's growing economy.

Adrianne Santos, 29, of Tagum City, said reliable electricity is essential for households, businesses, schools, and livelihoods.

“Bilang isa sa mga ordinaryong konsumidor, ang kuryente dili lang usa ka serbisyo kung di usa ka panginahanglan sa matag panimalay, negosyo, eskwelahan, ug panginabuhian (As an ordinary consumer, electricity is not just a service—it is a necessity for every household, business, school and source of livelihood),” Santos said.

Santos said many residents hope Davao Light can reduce the frequent brownouts and improve overall service in Tagum City.

“Busa dako ang among pagdahum nga pinaagi sa pag-ilis sa NORDECO ug pagdumala sa Davao Light, mas maminusan ang mga brownout ug mapauswag ang kalidad sa serbisyo sa kuryente sa Tagum City (That is why we have high hopes that with Davao Light taking over from Nordeco, power interruptions will decrease and the quality of electricity service in Tagum City will improve),” Santos said. She added that a dependable power supply could also strengthen the local economy.

“Kung mas lig-on ug kasaligan ang suplay sa kuryente, mas makatabang jud ni sa pagtubo sa lokal nga ekonomiya, pagdani og mga mamumuhunan, ug pagpauswag sa kinabuhi sa matag Tagumeño (A more stable and reliable power supply will help grow the local economy, attract investors and improve the lives of every Tagumeño),” Santos said.

“Nagdahum kami nga mapadayon sa Davao Light ang ilang reputasyon sa paghatag og episyente ug maayong serbisyo aron mas masaligan sa mga katawhan sa siyudad (We hope Davao Light will continue its reputation for providing efficient, quality service and earn the trust of the people).”

Customer service matters

Residents also cited customer service and communication as important measures of a reliable electric utility.

Cherry Ann Montajes, 35, a teacher from the Island Garden City of Samal, said she has had positive experiences with Davao Light.

"Ilang service sa office nila okay sya, approachable mga staff, mag-announce man pod sila if mag-brownout (Their office service is good. The staff is approachable, and they also notify customers ahead of scheduled brownouts)," Montajes said.

She said timely announcements help consumers prepare for service interruptions.

Consumers hope for stability

Students and younger consumers also expressed optimism that the transition will improve power reliability throughout Davao del Norte.

Riza Facun, 22, a student from Talaingod, said she supports the takeover as long as it results in better service.

“As for me, okay ra gyud kaayo ko sa takeover sa Davao Light sa paghatag og electricity service sa tibuok Davao del Norte, basta ang resulta kay mas stable, reliable, ug efficient nga supply sa kuryente para sa mga consumer (I'm fully supportive of Davao Light taking over electricity service across Davao del Norte, as long as it brings a more stable, reliable and efficient power supply for consumers),” Facun said. “Kay at the end of the day, ang pinaka-importante man dinhaa ang mahatagan mi og maayo nga service ug maminusan ang among problema sa power interruptions (At the end of the day, what matters most is receiving good service and experiencing fewer power interruptions).”

Guadalquiver Leoncio Piscos, 67, said he hopes the new distributor will also improve transparency in electricity billing.

“Salamat Davao Light nga gihatag na sa inyo ang billing systems kay perte jud ka dako sa akong bill sauna unya dili nako makita ang detalye nganong dako akong consumption nga moabot ug 7,000 kada bulan nga duha ra me sa akong apo nagpuyo (Thank you, Davao Light, for taking over the billing system. My electric bill used to be very high, yet I couldn't understand why my monthly consumption reached ₱7,000 even though only my grandchild and I live in the house),” Piscos said, referring to the previous power distributor.

“Hinaut nga ma-correct unta ninyo kung unsay deperensya. Salamat (I hope you can correct whatever caused the problem. Thank you),” Piscos said.

Raul Javier, 66, also welcomed the transition.

“Daghang salamat, Davao Light na gyud, di na mapugngan (“Thank you very much. It's finally Davao Light, and nothing can stop it now),” Javier said. “Salamat, Kuya Gob, sa imong inisyatibo aron sa paglambo sa katawhan sa Davao del Norte (Thank you, Governor, for your initiative in helping bring progress to the people of Davao del Norte).”

Local leaders see growth opportunities

Local officials described the transition as a major step toward modernizing the province's power system and supporting economic development.

Mayor Rey T. Uy welcomed Davao Light's entry into Tagum City, saying consumers stand to benefit from improved electric service.

He also cited the company's plans to improve street lighting, reduce outages, and establish backup systems that could restore power more quickly during interruptions.

Davao Light, however, acknowledged that improvements will not happen overnight because much of the infrastructure it inherited requires rehabilitation.

According to Davao Light President and COO Enriczar Tia, the company has already identified overloaded distribution lines and aging substations that require upgrades and modernization.

Even so, many residents remain hopeful that the transition marks the beginning of long-term improvements in public service.

As Davao Light begins operating in Tagum City and nearby areas, consumers said they look forward to a future with more reliable electricity, stronger infrastructure, and better opportunities for communities across Davao del Norte. ACA