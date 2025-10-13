DavOcc economy grows 3.9% in 2024

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)-Davao Occidental reported a 3.9 percent increase in the province’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), rising from ₱39.67 billion in 2023 to ₱41.24 billion in 2024.

According to the 2024 Davao Occidental Provincial Product Accounts (PPA), the province’s economy continued its steady growth from ₱37.91 billion in 2022.

Among the industries, Human Health and Social Work Activities posted the fastest growth at 12.8 percent, followed by Public Administration and Defense, at 9.4 percent, and Electricity, Steam, Water, and Waste Management, at 8.2 percent.

Davao Occidental ranked fifth among the Davao Region’s provinces in terms of GDP growth, with Davao City leading at 7.9 percent, followed by Davao del Norte (5.4 percent), Davao del Sur (4.9 percent), and Davao Oriental (4 percent). Davao de Oro recorded the slowest growth at 3.1 percent.

When it comes to regional GDP contribution, Davao Occidental accounted for the smallest share at 3.8 percent. Davao City dominated the regional economy, accounting for 53.1 percent, followed by Davao del Norte (17.4 percent), Davao del Sur (10.7 percent), Davao de Oro (9.4 percent), and Davao Oriental (5.6 percent).

Hazel Ann B. Siatan, project development officer of the Provincial Planning and Development Office, said the province’s economic performance reflects its efforts to sustain a stable environment for growth.

She credited the Transformation Program Plan (TPP), a collaboration between the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) and the provincial government, for integrating peacebuilding efforts with economic transformation initiatives for former rebels.

Siatan said the province also strengthened its revenue generation campaign, boosting local government funds, improving public services, and stimulating local business activities.

She noted that Davao Occidental has rolled out key interventions in agriculture, fisheries, and tourism, including being chosen as the pilot province for the Mindanao Inclusive Agricultural Development Program (MIADP). The initiative supports priority crops such as coffee, corn, abaca, and rice.

“The PPA results give us clear data on where we’ve succeeded and where urgent action is needed,” Siatan said. “Our economy is at a critical juncture. By addressing delayed infrastructure projects and market weaknesses, and by pushing our science, technology, and innovation agenda, we can ensure sustained and inclusive growth for Davao Occidental.”

She also highlighted upcoming programs such as farm-to-market roads, farm tourism site development, farm mechanization, post-harvest facilities, and agri-fisheries processing centers. Other initiatives include strengthening value chains, developing industrial sites, and implementing climate adaptation and mitigation projects.

Meanwhile, Vicente M. Tapungot Jr., supervising enterprise development coordinator of the Provincial Economic Enterprise and Investment Promotion Office (PEEIPO), underscored the importance of reliable and inclusive data in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“In Davao Occidental, data isn’t just for monitoring; it drives meaningful policies in investment promotion, enterprise development, and grassroots entrepreneurship,” Tapungot said. “From supporting farmers and fisherfolk to identifying investment opportunities, data has become our compass for decision-making.”

He acknowledged that local governments continue to face challenges in digital infrastructure and data management. Tapungot called for stronger local data ecosystems through capacity-building programs, inter-agency collaboration, and data literacy initiatives.

“As we move forward, the challenge before us is to transform data into action— to make every dataset count, every indicator meaningful, and every statistic a step closer to sustainable progress,” he said. RGP