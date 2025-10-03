DBM launches blockchain budget system

DBM is pioneering the use of blockchain in the government budgeting process, setting a new standard for financial transparency, efficiency, and accountability in public service.

The Department of Budget and Management’s (DBM) formal adoption of blockchain technology represents a significant shift, using cutting-edge solutions to build trust in public financial management.

“Blockchain is more than a buzzword; it’s a governance tool. By leveraging this technology, we can ensure that every peso is accounted for, every transaction is transparent, and every citizen can trust how public funds are managed,” said DBM Undersecretary Goddes Hope “Sasa” Libiran.

For decades, public financial systems have struggled with inefficiencies, audit challenges, and persistent concerns over corruption. While not a silver bullet, blockchain offers a game-changing response by making transactions visible and verifiable in near real-time, protecting data integrity through cryptographic consensus, and streamlining workflows for faster reconciliation with fewer bureaucratic layers.

Blockchain has gained traction in the private sector, from cryptocurrencies to supply chain tracking, but the DBM’s adoption signals one of the first large-scale government implementations in Asia. This places the Philippines at the forefront of technological governance innovation and may inspire neighboring countries to follow suit.

This quarter, the DBM launched a production portal that records Special Allotment Release Orders (Saros) and Notices of Cash Allocation (NCAs) as verifiable, on-chain entries. In partnership with BayaniChain and ExakIT Services, the site <blockchain.dbm.gov.ph> is widely regarded as the country’s first blockchain-backed budget transparency platform, making records tamper-proof while allowing the public to inspect how funds are authorized and released.

“Our mission is to equip government and businesses with the tools to keep their systems secure and reliable. By using blockchain technology combined with the capabilities of advanced AI, we not only help the DBM strengthen transparency and the security of public finance, but also show how technologies can help institutions safeguard critical processes and deliver lasting value to their stakeholders,” said BayaniChain CEO Paul Soliman.

The workflow starts with DBM’s Action Document Releasing System (ADRS), which issues the official budget papers. These are then secured using BayaniChain’s Lumen Blockchain-as-a-Service platform, co-developed with ExakIT.

To maintain transparency while protecting sensitive data, the Prismo Protocol governs which details are made public and which remain private. After approval, Saros and NCAs are immutably written to the Polygon blockchain as NFTs, preventing any alteration or tampering, an effective defense against deepfakes and document fraud.

Documents from 2024 onward can be retrieved by scanning the QR code on a valid Saro or NCA, or by manually entering fields such as document type, department, agency, and operating unit.

Beyond Saro and NCA

The DBM envisions a broader digital ecosystem in which the full budget lifecycle—planning, allocation, disbursement, and audit—is traceable on-chain, complemented by AI-assisted analytics to detect anomalies, forecast needs, and inform smarter fiscal policy, as well as citizen-facing dashboards that turn complex budget data into clear, understandable insights.

“We’re not just digitizing Saros and NCAs, we’re building a next-generation public finance system that combines blockchain transparency with Artificial Intelligence to allocate resources more effectively and uphold accountability at every level,” said Libiran.

The DBM plans to extend blockchain-powered platforms across budgeting, procurement, and monitoring, with pilot programs already underway. The ultimate vision is a trustless (decentralized), transparent, citizen-first financial ecosystem that strengthens democratic governance through technology.

With this move, the Philippines positions itself as a regional model for digital trust and innovation in public finance. PR