DBP, MinDA back landmark initiative

Malacañang, San Miguel, Manila - The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), and the Department of Agriculture’s Philippine Rural Development Project–Project Support Office (DA–PRDP PSO) Mindanao have formalized agreements to expand access to financial resources and facilities that will spur sustainable, inclusive, and resilient development in Mindanao.

MinDA Chairperson, Secretary Leo Tereso Magno, in a message following the MOU Signing held on February 23, 2026, at the Premier Guesthouse, Malacañang, emphasized that the partnership recognizes the critical role of Local Government Units (LGUs) in accelerating investments in renewable energy, climate-resilient infrastructure, water and sanitation, agri-industrial value chains, education, health, and other productive sectors.

“We thank DBP for opening their facilities to assist our Mindanao LGUs in accessing resources to spur development in their respective localities. You are assisting us, the LGUs, in Building a Better Mindanao,” Magno said.

Magno assured to provide institutional support in linking proponent groups, LGUs, private sector proponents, development partners, and other stakeholders to ensure wider access and participation in these initiatives as part of the partnership.

In a related agreement, MinDA, DBP, and DA–PRDP PSO Mindanao, represented by Dir. Carlene Collado is committed to providing technical assistance, matching grants, and capacity-building programs for qualified beneficiaries.

DBP will extend access to credit facilities, while MinDA will facilitate stakeholder coordination and promote DBP’s credit programs and DA–PRDP interventions to ensure sustainability.

This tripartite collaboration is designed to accelerate rural development, expand opportunities for farmers and cooperatives, and strengthen Mindanao’s agricultural and industrial value chains.

Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr., who witnessed the MOU signing, underscored the Marcos administration’s directive to involve LGUs in national development efforts heavily.

“President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed us to ensure that funding and resources reach LGUs directly, empowering them to deliver services and spur growth in their communities. This MOU demonstrates that LGUs are not being left behind—they are being given the tools and support needed to bring development down to the ground, to the people,” Lagdameo said.

Meanwhile, DBP President and CEO Michael de Jesus also reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to Mindanao’s progress.

“Our interests are aligned. We care about the development of Mindanao, we care about peace and prosperity. This partnership will help us navigate how we can further expand and deepen our relationship with LGUs. With MinDA’s guidance, we can strengthen our assistance in Mindanao.”

DBP senior vice presidents Soraya Adiong and Mary Joyce Salgados, along with MinDA executive director Usec. Janet Lopoz witnessed the signing, underscoring strong institutional support behind the initiatives.

These agreements directly advance the Marcos Administration’s priority of fostering inclusive growth and resilience in Mindanao. President Marcos Jr. has emphasized the importance of empowering LGUs, MSMEs, and cooperatives as engines of regional development.

By strengthening access to finance and aligning investments with Mindanao’s priorities, the DBP–MinDA–DA PRDP partnership supports the administration’s vision of a more equitable and prosperous Philippines. MINDA PR