DBP wins Aces award for agri, reforestation efforts

State-owned Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) has earned an international award for promoting growth in the agricultural sector through a program in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, as well as for its reforestation project in Mindanao, a top official said.

DBP President and Chief Executive Officer Michael O. de Jesus said the Bank was recognized as the Top Community-Centric Company in the 2025 Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability (Aces) Awards for the Agri-Puhunan at Pantawid Program (APPP) and the 100-hectare reforestation project in Zamboanga Sibugay.

“DBP is proud to receive this accolade that recognizes the Bank’s tireless pursuit of supporting the National Government’s thrust for inclusive growth through the implementation of programs that directly benefit communities, especially in far-flung areas,” de Jesus said.

DBP is the ninth largest bank in the country in terms of assets and provides credit support to four strategic sectors of the economy – infrastructure and logistics; micro, small, and medium enterprises; environment; social services and community development.

Organized by Malaysia-based MORS Group, the Aces Awards recognized industry leaders in Asia who have successfully integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into their operations based on parameters such as leadership innovation, sustainability efforts, and growth impact.

De Jesus said the Bank was cited for its role as the executing agency of the DA’s APPP that expands farmers’ access to financial inclusion and promotes livelihood opportunities.

He said that MORS Group also cited the Bank’s reforestation initiative with government-run Mindanao State University - Buug, which restored a 100-hectare upland forest in Zamboanga Sibugay, and provided sustainable livelihood opportunities for former Moro Islamic Liberation Front combatants.

“We view this latest recognition as a validation of DBP’s relevance as a government financial institution, one that not only funds high-impact projects and initiatives but also serves the fundamental needs of its primary stakeholder—the Filipino people,” de Jesus said.