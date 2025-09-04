DCWD announces Sept. 5 water interruption in Bo. Pampanga

Davao City Water District advises the public of a water service interruption on September 5, 2025 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM affecting some Bo. Pampanga areas, specific affected areas to experience no water are Doña Asuncion, San Roque Village, Doña Pilar Village and Del Carmen Village, Bo. Pampanga.

Water supply has to be temporarily shut off in the affected area to give way to the cut-in valve repair at San Jose Avenue in Doña Pilar Village, Bo. Pampanga. This activity is among the strategies to help reduce non-revenue water or water loss and to improve operation efficiency.

The DCWD management asks for the understanding and cooperation of would-be-affected customers and advises them to store enough water prior to the schedule. Water supply may be restored earlier if DLPC’s works go smoothly or later if unforeseen problems arise.

DCWD conducts flushing after service works are completed. However, once water is restored, customers are advised to open all faucets and allow water to run for at least two minutes. While doing this, do not drink tap water immediately. Water may be boiled as an additional safety precaution.

For the latest water service updates or any DCWD-related concerns, the general public may contact DCWD’s 24-hour call center telephone hotlines at 235-3293 or 244-6767, text support (0927-798-8966, 0925-511-3293, or 0908-441-0653), and chat support in DCWD’s website (www.davao water.gov.ph) or Facebook page (www.facebook.com/officialDCWD). PR