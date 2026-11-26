DAVAO City Water District’s Matina, Bajada, and Toril offices are closed on November 30, 2026 as this day is declared as a regular holiday in observance of Bonifacio day. Regular operations will resume on December 1, 2026.

There is no due date for water bill payments on said holiday.

DCWD’s operations team and 24/7 call center will ensure continuous water service and offsite customer support. Online water bill payment channels are also available via Landbank iAccess, Link.Biz Portal, and GCash. When paying online, make sure to pay at least three working days before your due date to avoid any inconveniences.

For any water service concerns, customers may contact DCWD’s 24-hour call center hotlines (235-3293 and 244-6767), text support (0927-798-8966, 0925-511-3293 or 0908-441- 0653), and chat support (DCWD’s website: www.davao-water.gov.ph or Facebook page: facebook.com/officialDCWD). (April Grace N. Vergara)