DDH launches ₱125-m share buyback

The Board of Directors of DAVAO DOCTORS HOSPITAL (CLINICA HILARIO), INC. (“DDH”) has approved a share buyback program on September 12, 2025—a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing return on equity.

Under the program, DDH will repurchase up to 25,000 outstanding common shares at ₱5,000.00 per share, for a total consideration of ₱125 million. The offer price represents a premium over the prevailing market price. The program will remain in effect until December 23, 2025, or until all 25,000 shares have been validly tendered—whichever comes first.

The buyback follows a prior Board resolution removing stock ownership as a requirement for doctors to practice at DDH. This provides doctors the option to sell their shares should they wish to do so. President and CEO Celso Bernard G. Lopez stated that the company will repurchase shares on a first-come, first-served basis, open to both doctors and other stockholders, ensuring that DDH “does not favor any one class of stockholders.”

Given that an increase in available shares could potentially affect market value, the buyback serves as a proactive measure to support and preserve share value. Mr. Lopez emphasized that “the buyback is a deliberate step to crystallize the value of DDH shares.”

To promote transparency and address stakeholder inquiries, DDH will hold public forums for stockholders every 10th of the month from October to December 2025, unless all 25,000 shares have already been tendered before the scheduled sessions. PR