DENZA Cebu Brings Its Premium Electrified Lineup to Davao

The DENZA Experience continues at Seda Abreeza on September 21, followed by Ayala Malls Abreeza from September 25 to 27, with additional stops around the city throughout the campaign.

ACMobility Premium Dealership Inc. considers Davao a key market in Mindanao and an important hub for the region’s growing interest in premium electrified mobility. Bringing the DENZA lineup directly to the city allows prospective clients to look beyond the specifications and experience each vehicle’s design, technology, comfort, and performance firsthand.

Each model presents a distinct expression of the DENZA experience.

The DENZA D9 places executive-class comfort at the center of the electrified MPV experience. Its thoughtfully designed cabin features 10-way adjustable seats, massage functions, and a 14-speaker Dynaudio sound system built around passenger comfort.

The DENZA B5 pairs refined craftsmanship with genuine off-road capability. Nappa leather seating, active massage functions, and a Devialet sound system are matched with an electrified four-wheel-drive platform engineered for both city roads and more challenging terrain.

The DENZA B8 brings greater space and capability through its plug-in hybrid powertrain, four-wheel-drive system, and intelligent hydraulic suspension—delivering confident performance without compromising the refinement DENZA is known for.

Those interested in experiencing DENZA during its limited Davao run may follow DENZA PH-Cebu on Facebook and Instagram for updates or register through the official QR code or at bit.ly/denzacebuindavao.