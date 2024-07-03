Devcon Mindanao Summit weaves technology for all

“We’re showcasing the best of the region and bringing the best to the region,” said Devcon Davao Chapter President and Mindanao Programs Co-Lead Peng Sumargo, highlighting the summit's focus on local talent. “This event is about creating a movement that showcases the innovations and opportunities in Mindanao,” she added.

Local Devcon Mindanao chapters from Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Iligan, and the newly formed Bukidnon collaborated to bring the summit to life, making technological learning opportunities more accessible in Mindanao. With a mission to establish Mindanao as the Philippines' next tech and innovation powerhouse, the summit aimed to inspire and equip local talent to drive technological advancement and regional economic growth.

Silicon Valley veteran and Devcon founder Winston Damarillo championed Mindanao's potential. “We envision cultivating a robust tech talent pool in Mindanao, placing it at par with other regions in the Philippines,” Damarillo said.

Industry supporters

Devcon Mindanao Summit offered in-depth discussions on cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and the Internet of Things. It also explored industry innovation within Mindanao, potential career paths, and government partnerships in technology, and even featured a startup pitch competition.

Organizers envision the summit as a catalyst for collaboration between talented individuals, educational institutions, and government agencies. This initiative aims to empower the region to embrace technology and actively participate in its burgeoning tech scene.