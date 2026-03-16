DGT expands township footprint as Retail Pads and Pavilion open

Property developer YHEST Realty and Development Corporation, in partnership with the Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI), continues to expand the mixed-use Davao Global Township (DGT) with the opening of its Retail Pads and Pavilion on March 10, strengthening the project’s position as a growing commercial and lifestyle hub in southern Davao City.

The new retail cluster along Gen. MacArthur Highway in Matina introduces a three-level complex designed to attract dining and lifestyle establishments, further activating the township’s commercial district.

The Pavilion is planned to accommodate 16 smaller restaurant concepts, while the adjacent Retail Pads house larger dining establishments, including Ahfat Seafood Plaza, Nonki, and Kenny Rogers Roasters.

The development currently hosts a mix of local and international brands, including Sora Café, Ramenikko, Mille Matcha, Hola, Flynn’s Halo-Halo, Annipie, Cravings To Go, Sips and Bowls, Naan Stop, Ice Giants, and Smashd.

The complex forms part of the broader DGT master plan, a large mixed-use development jointly developed by YHEST and CLI.

Jose Soberano III, CLI chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) and chairman of YHEST Realty and Development Corporation, stated that the new facilities represent a transition from the earlier temporary marketplace concept to a more permanent commercial structure within the township.

“When we started with the marketplace, people began to appreciate what Davao could offer here — the open spaces, the evening lights, the parking, and the relaxed environment,” Soberano said during the opening program. “We knew that was temporary. Now we are transitioning to something more permanent that integrates different dining concepts and experiences in one place.”

Soberano said the company has already seen encouraging customer traffic during the initial soft opening of the Pavilion.

“We were very happy with the outcome and the support from customers who enjoyed the variety of local and foreign brands coming in,” he said.

The project also highlights a public-private coordination model with the Davao City government, particularly in managing traffic and maintaining public spaces within the township.

Soberano said DGT will retain management of its roads and open spaces to ensure long-term maintenance.

“We will continue to own and maintain the streets and open spaces so we can ensure proper upkeep, sanitation, and cleanliness,” he said. “The city government has kindly accepted to support us, especially on traffic management.”

Beyond the new retail cluster, developers outlined additional projects in the pipeline that will further expand the township’s commercial and residential components.

Soberano said future phases include a new outdoor commercial complex inspired by developments in the United States, which will combine retail stores, offices, financial services, and fitness facilities.

“There are shops there, financial services, offices, and even a gym,” he said. “It’s not purely about restaurants. It’s about creating a more active and integrated environment.”

Plans are also underway for a larger indoor mall development on a remaining two-hectare property within the township, which may eventually include a high-end hotel and condominium component.

“We are studying how we can make it even more exciting than it already is,” Soberano said. “We want to build something that Davao will truly treasure.”

YHEST president Frederick H. Yuson said the township represents a long-term vision to transform the Matina property into a major commercial district serving the southern part of the city.

“Our family has been here since 1862, and we felt that the South deserves its own center,” Yuson said.

He noted that a large portion of Davao City’s population lives in the southern districts, making the township strategically positioned to support local economic activity and potentially ease congestion in other commercial areas.

“Today, the same land is now Davao Global Township — a place that many more people can enjoy,” Yuson said. “This is a dream that we have been working on for many years.”

In a message delivered by Vice Mayor Rodrigo Duterte II on behalf of Mayor Sebastian Duterte, the city government welcomed the expansion, citing its contribution to job creation and economic growth.

“Over the years, Davao Global Township has developed into a bustling commercial center in the south of Davao City, providing shopping, dining, and entertainment spaces that foster job creation, support economic growth, and encourage community engagement,” the mayor’s message said.

With the new Retail Pads and Pavilion now operational, developers said the township will continue rolling out additional phases as it builds out the larger DGT master plan. MLSA