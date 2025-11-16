DIA pushes ahead with expansion

The 30-year timeframe for the current capacity of the Davao International Airport (DIA) is “actually very short,” a top regional development official warned this week, citing the lengthy process required to design, prepare, and construct a modern gateway.

Arturo Milan, vice chair of the Davao Regional Development Council (RDC-Davao), said the region cannot afford to wait and must move quickly to start the airport’s expansion and modernization.

“What’s another 30 years? According to a study, in terms of capacity, the airport can still last 30 years,” Milan said during the Business Forum at Hukad, Abreeza Mall. “But you know how fast 30 years go, especially with construction, from design to preparatory work before you do the actual construction. We need to really start doing the preparation.”

Terminal expansion

Milan confirmed that upgrades are underway, particularly the planned 1,000-square-meter expansion of the international terminal. He said the additional space is vital as Davao aims to handle more foreign flights.

“They are preparing the terminal already para maka-accommodate ng additional passenger load, which for me, is good,” he said. “The plan is adding other foreign destinations,” though he added he was “not at liberty to disclose” which airlines are in talks.

The upgrade will serve as a “wing extension” rather than a new building but will significantly increase capacity for international travelers. It complements the ongoing P650-million expansion funded by the national government, scheduled for completion in December 2026. The project will enlarge the terminal from roughly 17,500 square meters to about 25,910 square meters.

‘Game-changer’ PPP privatization

DIA is also undergoing long-awaited privatization through a public-private partnership (PPP), a move Milan considers vital for long-term operations and growth. The PPP follows a Rehabilitate-Operate-Transfer (ROT) model with a 30-year concession period.

The airport component is valued at P12.9 billion and covers terminal upgrades, cargo handling, apron improvements, and taxiways. Major bidders include Filinvest Infra-Solutions Ventures, JG Summit Infrastructure Holdings Corp. of the Gokongwei Group, and Singapore’s Changi Airport Group. The government expects to grant Original Proponent Status (OPS) by 2026 before entering comparative selection and contract negotiations.

“We are already looking at the Davao International Airport program, and we need to start preparation now so the airport can handle the additional load and future international traffic,” Milan said.

Capacity constraints

Milan underscored the urgency of increasing DIA’s capacity to at least 3 million passengers a year.

“At a certain time, pinaka-passengers lang ang ma-a-accommodate mo. Kung wala kang upgrade, sir, how necessary din natin ang upgrade,” he said. “In terms of annual passing, the capacity should be something like 3 million.”

DIA currently operates only four direct international routes—Singapore, Doha, Bangkok (Don Mueang), and Hong Kong. Milan said the terminal expansion and PPP modernization aim to attract more foreign airlines and open new routes in the medium term.

Key piece of Metro Davao’s long-term plan

Milan said the airport upgrades are aligned with the 25-year Metro Davao Master Plan, which positions DIA as a critical logistics, tourism, and investment hub for Mindanao.

“We prepared the Metro Davao Development Authority master plan for the next 25 years. For Metro Davao, it’s a very, very good plan,” he said.

The expanded airport is envisioned to support cargo exports, boost tourism, and strengthen private investment in the region.

Bottom line

With a tight 30-year capacity window, a major terminal expansion underway, and a PPP modernization plan that has drawn global operators, the Davao International Airport stands at a pivotal moment. Milan’s warning is clear: early preparation and timely execution are essential to avoid future congestion and to position DIA as a stronger gateway for Mindanao and the rest of the country. DEF