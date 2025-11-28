DICT cites PDIC for cybersecurity efforts

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Cybersecurity Bureau recognized the efforts of the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) to enhance its cybersecurity resilience through the establishment of its Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) to align with the DICT’s National Cybersecurity Plan for 2023-2028 requiring government agencies, instrumentalities, government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs), and local government units to establish their own CERTs to effectively respond to cybersecurity incidents.

By establishing a CERT Team, the PDIC becomes more agile and is able to accelerate its digital transformation by aligning its Information Systems Strategic Plan (ISSP) to relevant cybersecurity measures. This is seen to positively impact the depositing public and corporate stakeholders in terms of data protection and responsive services.

The PDIC was among 20 institutions recognized for the year including GOCCs, government agencies, and local government units.

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) was established on 22 June 1963 by Republic Act 3591 to protect depositors and help maintain stability in the financial system.