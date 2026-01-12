DICT: Converge leads PH broadband

The DICT said Converge recorded an average speed of 193.61 megabits per second in Metro Manila, including both downloads and uploads, under its “Oplan Bantay Signal” monitoring program. The agency said the results show Converge’s ability to sustain high performance across large, densely populated areas.

Oplan Bantay Signal provides a comprehensive view of network service quality and coverage effectiveness through nationwide monitoring,” the DICT said in its report.

DICT Secretary Henry Aguda said Converge set the benchmark for fixed broadband service in the country.

“Converge ICT's performance sets the national benchmark for fixed broadband excellence. The company demonstrates that fiber infrastructure can deliver consistent, high-quality service across diverse geographic conditions,” DICT Secretary Henry Aguda said in the report.

The report showed Converge logged the highest average download and upload speeds among providers tested. It also recorded an average latency of 10.67 milliseconds, which the DICT said is optimal for real-time applications such as video calls, gaming and cloud-based services.

Converge Chief Operations Officer Benjamin Azada said the findings reflect the company’s focus on network reliability as well as speed.

“Beyond these metrics of upload and download speeds, we are actively improving our network for increased reliability and consistency in performance, at the same time as we work on enhancing connectivity in select parts of the country,” Azada said.

He said the DICT review also highlighted areas where Converge needs to improve.

“DICT’s report gives a fair and balanced view. They also called our attention to specific areas where we need to improve our performance,” Azada said. “We recognize this call and we pledge to focus our attention on these areas experiencing low or intermittent connectivity.”

Azada said the company allocates an annual budget for both network expansion and system repairs and recovery.

The DICT findings also support earlier third-party assessments, including from Ookla, which in the first half of 2025 named Converge the country’s fastest fixed network and cited it for best video and gaming experience, as well as best overall fixed network.

Aguda said the results align with the government’s goal of expanding internet access nationwide.

“Converge has set the standard for fixed broadband in the Philippines, proving that world-class connectivity is possible for every community,” he said. “Through the Digital Bayanihan initiative, we are determined to bring reliable internet to every Filipino so that education, entrepreneurship and opportunity are within reach for all.” PR