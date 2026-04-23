Direct Davao-Japan flights hinge on demand — Endo

The prospect of direct flights between Davao and Japan will depend largely on passenger demand and commercial viability, Endo Kazuya said, noting growing interest among Filipinos to visit Japan.

In an interview, Endo said airlines—both Philippine and Japanese carriers—will ultimately decide whether to open direct routes, based on whether traffic can sustain regular operations.

“Establishing a direct flight is a response to the growing demand for passengers,” he said. “It is the decision of airline companies whether it is economically viable to operate weekly or daily flights.”

Endo acknowledged that many Dabawenyos have expressed frustration over having to transit through Manila, a common requirement for flights to Japan. He said direct connectivity typically boosts tourism flows and makes travel more convenient.

“I fully understand your feelings,” he said, referring to travelers who prefer to avoid Manila connections. “Direct flights really encourage people to make a trip.”

The envoy said Japan welcomes the steady rise in Filipino visitors and hopes that improved connectivity, potentially including direct links from Mindanao, could make travel easier in the future.

Latest available data from the Japan National Tourism Organization indicate that Philippine visitor arrivals to Japan reached approximately 819,000 in 2024, a record high that reflects a strong post-pandemic recovery and sustained demand for leisure travel. Industry estimates indicate that Filipinos continue to rank among Japan’s fastest-growing Southeast Asian source markets, driven by eased visa policies, expanded flight capacity, and a weaker yen that makes travel more affordable.

While there is no publicly available breakdown specific to Davao travelers, local tour operators and airlines have reported an increase in bookings from Mindanao, particularly during peak seasons such as the cherry blossom and winter holidays.

At present, travelers from Davao typically connect via Manila or Cebu before flying to major Japanese gateways such as Tokyo or Osaka. Airlines assess factors such as load factors, route profitability, airport capacity, and bilateral air service agreements before launching new international routes.

Endo said that as long as demand continues to rise, the possibility of direct flights remains open.

“It’s a matter of whether it can be economically viable,” he said. MLSA