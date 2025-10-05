DLI’s TRYP Samal gets SEC Rent nod

Damosa Land's TRYP by Wyndham Samal project has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its first-ever rental pool program.

TRYP by Wyndham Samal offers an elevated island living experience.

Damosa Land, Inc. (DLI) achieved a major milestone with its TRYP by Wyndham Samal project, becoming the first Philippine company to secure Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval for a rental pool program under the newly launched Securing and Expanding Capital in Real Estate Non-Traditional Securities (SEC RENT) framework. This landmark approval underscores DLI’s pioneering role in expanding investment opportunities and setting new standards for transparency and innovation in the Philippine real estate sector.

The four-star condotel rising in Samal Island in 2028 is the first development cleared under SEC Rent, with the approval covering 100 certificates of participation. Under this structure, the ownership of a condotel unit automatically comes with a corresponding certificate. With unit prices ranging from ₱10 million to ₱20 million, the project is expected to generate a total sales value of approximately ₱ 1.2 billion.

“This milestone affirms Damosa Land’s role as a trailblazer in real estate innovation, as it reflects our vision of introducing new possibilities for real estate in the Philippines,” said Ricardo F. Lagdameo, president and CEO of Damosa Land, Inc. “The SEC’s approval provides investors with greater confidence in TRYP by Wyndham Samal and strengthens its long-term viability as a sound, future-ready hospitality investment in Mindanao.”

TRYP by Wyndham Samal features an infinity-edge pool, providing opportunities for leisure with a scenic view.

The SEC Rent framework

The newly enacted SEC Rent framework ensures that rental pool programs are fully regulated, giving investors stronger protection, transparency, and confidence in their participation. By formally recognizing rental pool arrangements as investment contracts, SEC Rent provides clear safeguards and establishes accountability for developers offering this model.

Under this framework, the TRYP by Wyndham Samal rental pool program allows buyers who have fully paid for their units and complied with requirements to receive a certificate of participation, confirming their unit’s inclusion in the pool. The certificate entitles owners to returns through pooled rental income, along with exclusive benefits, such as free room nights.

The proceeds from the sale of the certificates will be used to fund the project’s pre-operating expenses.

Future of Samal Islands’s real estate investment

As the first project in the country to be approved under SEC Rent, TRYP by Wyndham Samal sets the standard for how regulatory compliance and global hospitality drive local development.

The six-storey condotel will feature 100 rooms, interactive social spaces, meeting facilities, a 250-seat ballroom, fitness amenities, and an infinity-edge pool overlooking the Davao Gulf. With its city-inspired yet tropical design, TRYP will introduce an international hotel lifestyle to one of Mindanao’s most vibrant resort destinations.

Backed by the globally recognized Wyndham Hotels & Resorts brand and located in the rising tourism hub of Samal Island, the project combines brand credibility, regulatory assurance, and strong income potential – making it a secure, future-ready investment opportunity for investors.

“We view our investors as true partners in progress. With TRYP, we are building more than a world-class development, as we believe that we are creating a secure, long-term investment that fuels confidence while contributing to the growth and prosperity of Samal Island.”

Lagdameo concluded.