DMCI Homes earns elite honor in Asia

DMCI Homes has solidified its status as one of the Philippines’ top property developers after being named an Elite honoree at the Hubexo Asia Awards 2025 (formerly BCI Asia Awards).

The Elite distinction is awarded to firms that have received the Top 10 Developers Award more than 10 times over the award’s 20-year history, signifying a sustained track record of excellence and industry leadership.

With 13 awards to date—including this year and previous recognitions in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024—DMCI Homes now stands among a select group of developers shaping the country’s built environment.

The 2025 awards ceremony took place on September 26 at Shangri-La The Fort, gathering leading developers and design professionals.

Representing DMCI Homes were Alexis Valiente, AVP for Concepts and Landscape Management; May Angeli Pedro, Project Development Manager; and Butch Mendizabal, corporate communications manager.

“We are grateful to be recognized among the Elite awardees. This award celebrates our contributions to the built environment and motivates us to continue delivering housing solutions that enhance the lives of our residents and support nation-building,” Mendizabal said.

DMCI Homes is the Philippines’ first Quadruple A real estate developer known for building quality resort-inspired communities in Mega Manila, Baguio, Boracay, and Davao City. The company’s portfolio comprises more than 70 properties since its launch in 1999.

