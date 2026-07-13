DOE resumes waste-to-energy auction

MANILA – Demonstrating its commitment to advancing renewable energy development and sustainable waste management, the Department of Energy (DOE) has officially resumed the conduct of the Special Auction Round for Waste-to-Energy (WTE) projects under the Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP).

This was after the DOE on Friday published Department Circular DC2026-07-00151 and issued the Second Supplemental Terms of Reference (TOR).

In line with these developments, the DOE also issued GEA-WTE Advisory 3 to formally lift the suspension of activities and proceedings under the Special Auction Round for WTE that had been imposed through GEA-WTE Advisory 2, which was issued by the GEA Bids Evaluation and Awards Committee on June 17.

“All auction-related activities are now set to resume immediately,” the DOE said in a news release.

The updated policy measures aim to encourage wider participation and accelerate investments in WTE facilities, consistent with the government's objectives of strengthening energy security, promoting renewable energy development, and advancing sustainable waste management solutions.

Among the key revisions introduced under the Second Supplemental TOR are:

• Increase in the installation target from 230 megawatts (MW) to 400 MW;

• Extension of the Delivery Commencement Period up to Dec. 31, 2029;

• Extension of the Mechanical Completion deadline to Dec. 31, 2028;

• Extension of the registration period for Qualified Suppliers until July 31, 2026;

• Expansion of eligibility requirements to enable qualified WTE developers, as well as qualified biomass project developers, to participate in the auction.

• Updates to registration, bidding, evaluation, and award timelines to provide stakeholders with sufficient time to prepare and comply with auction requirements.

The DOE also said developers holding a Waste-to-Energy Operating Contract (WTEOC) awarded, or whose contract assignment was approved, on or before the end of the Registration Period may participate in the auction.

The developers holding a Biomass Renewable Energy Operating Contract (BREOC) or Biomass Energy Operating Contract (BEOC) may also participate, provided that their development scheme has been converted to WTE utilizing thermal combustion technology to process Municipal Solid Waste, the conversion has been approved by the DOE on or before the end of the Registration Period, and all qualification requirements under the Second Supplemental Terms of Reference (TOR) have been satisfied.

“The revisions were developed following consultations with stakeholders, during which comments and recommendations relating to project eligibility, registration requirements, feedstock considerations, technical requirements, and project implementation timelines were carefully reviewed and incorporated, where appropriate,” the DOE said.

Under GEA-WTE Advisory 3, stakeholders who have already submitted registration documents may opt to resubmit updated and complete submissions before the new registration deadline to reflect the revised Mechanical Completion Date, Delivery Commencement Date, and work program requirements under the TOR.

The DOE clarified that the most recent complete submission received will be used for evaluation purposes.

The DOE encouraged interested Renewable Energy developers and stakeholders to review the Second Supplemental TOR, its Annexes, and the updated timeline available on the DOE website.

“These measures are expected to facilitate greater participation in the auction process and support the development of Pioneer WTE projects that will contribute to a cleaner, more reliable, and sustainable energy future for the Philippines,” the DOE said. (PR)