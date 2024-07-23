Donny Pangilinan brings delight to Sun Life clients in Cebu

CEBU — Sun Life brand ambassador Donny Pangilinan was recently in Cebu to help launch the Play for Life campaign at a media conference held at Fili Hotel last July 12, 2024, where Cebuano clients were able to meet him up close.

The Play for Life campaign aims to spread financial literacy in a fun and engaging way through

gamification. Borne out of this goal is “Play for Life: A Game of Choices,” a game developed by

Sun Life that mirrors real-life challenges and financial decisions that one must make to achieve

their goals.

During the event, Sun Life Philippines Chief Client Experience and Marketing Officer Carla Gonzalez-Chong unveiled the new digital video commercial featuring all the brand ambassadors,

including Donny, Piolo Pascual, Matteo Guidicelli, and Sarah Geronimo playing the board game.

Set to be released to the public on July 15, the videos highlight the role of Sun Life products and

solutions in achieving one’s life goals – whether it be securing their family’s future or protecting

their health.

“Sun Life created an original game to help Filipinos, especially the younger generation, to feel

empowered to make bright choices and play the game of life,” said Carla Gonzalez-Chong.

To further promote the game and the campaign, Donny announced an exciting new promo

available to both Sun Life clients and the public. Up for grabs is a chance to win a trip to Japan,

Vietnam, and Giftaway vouchers worth PHP 10,000. More details can be found on

sunlife.co/PFLMechanics for the client promo, while details about the public promo can be

found on sunlife.co/PlayTalkWinMechanics.

Strengthening Sun Life’s presence in provincial areas

Gonzalez-Chong also shared that Sun Life conducted a study among Gen Zs in Metro Cebu and

found that:

• 44% plan to avail of life insurance with savings products in the next two years

• 38% will get basic life insurance or Variable Universal Life insurance

• 38% are interested in geƫng health insurance, parƟcularly with hospitalizaƟon coverage

However, according to the same study, 54% say that the reason why they do not have life

insurance is because they have other financial priorities, while 40% want to know more but find

it too complicated to understand.

“This is why we want to boost our efforts and strengthen our presence in the provincial areas,

especially in the Visayas and Mindanao regions,” Gonzalez-Chong said. “Through Play for Life,

we want to simplify and make financial products like life insurance, health insurance, and

investment more understandable and relatable.”

Step into the world of Play for Life

For a more immersive experience, there will be a roving life-size version of Play for Life in select

areas around the country. Navigate giant board game and make real-life choices at SM Sta Rosa from July 27 to 28, 2024, SM Lanang, Davao from August 24 to 25, 2024, and SM Iloilo from September 14 to 15. There will also be tabletop boardgame versions of Play for Life, where you can play with friends, family, and even Sun Life financial advisors.

Furthermore, Filipinos all over the country will soon be able to play the tabletop version at Sun