DOST 11 fuels small scale jewelers in Davao de Oro with P 1.3M grant

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) 11, through the Provincial Science and Technology Office (PSTO) in Davao de Oro, recently turned over P1,345,000.00 to the Municipal Local Government of Monkayo to accelerate growth and development in mining practices and jewelry-making under the Smart Cities and Communities (SSC) program.

The project, titled “Gold, Green, and Growth: Cultivating Smart and Sustainable Mining Practices in Davao de Oro and Support to Existing Community Projects,” is designed to enhance economic opportunities and establish a sustainable economic foundation for the community. Recognizing the environmental impacts of mining activities, the initiative focuses on promoting responsible mining techniques to mitigate adverse effects on the local ecosystem.

“By integrating smart and sustainable mining practices, we not only boost the local economy but also ensure the preservation of our natural resources for future generations,” Dr. Anthony C. Sales, DOST 11 Regional Director said.

The PSTO Davao de Oro, in partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Davao de Oro and in cooperation with the Municipal Local Government Unit (MLGU) Monkayo, will facilitate training and provide consultancy services to further capacitate local stakeholders. These efforts aim to enhance the economic benefits of gold products in Davao de Oro, unlocking potential business opportunities in jewelry production and generating employment.

The turnover ceremony was led by Dr. Anthony C. Sales, together with PSTO Davao de Oro Provincial Director Ms. Mayan Jane Inni, and representatives from the Local Government of Monkayo Ms. Aisa Tia, Senior Labor and Employment Officer and Ms. Mila Bagot, Senior Labor and Employment Officer.

The SSC program of DOST aims to enhance the quality of life by prioritizing technological and innovative solutions, empowering communities, and fostering economic growth to achieve sustainable development. This initiative is poised to significantly contribute to the economic and environmental resilience of Davao de Oro. PR