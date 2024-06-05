DOST-Davao explores RE sites in Palawan for Microgrid Dev’t

To advance renewable energy initiatives in the Davao Region, the Department of Science and Technology-Davao Region (DOST-Davao) recently visited two pivotal community-based renewable energy sites in Palawan.

The activity is part of the “Microgridterprises in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA) through Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (CEST)” project which aims to enhance knowledge and strategies for implementing sustainable energy solutions that will significantly benefit local communities in the region.

DOST-Davao Assistant Regional Director, Ms. Mirasol Domingo, highlighted the importance of benchmarking visits from successful projects and incorporating best practices into the Agency’s initiatives.

"The knowledge gained from these visits is invaluable as the project is in the early phase of developing renewable energy technologies. Learning from successful projects like those in Palawan will help implement effective and sustainable renewable energy solutions in the target communities," she added.

The first site visited was the New Ibajay Multipurpose Cooperative (NIMC) in El Nido, Palawan. In 2018, Enervinci Philippines, Inc. and CEnAG Solar, Inc. launched a hybrid solar power plant to provide energy access to households in Barangay New Ibajay. The NIMC manages the daily operations, power distribution, and monthly collections. Discussions covered the cooperative's establishment, governance, financial procedures, best practices, and challenges encountered.

The second visit was to the Sabang Renewable Energy Corporation (SREC) in Puerto Princesa. SREC operates the first government-approved hybrid power plant in the area, reducing diesel consumption and generating savings on rural electrification. Engr. Francis Glenn Ramos, the Plant Manager, presented information about the solar power plant initiatives in Barangay Cabayugan, which serves over 600 households.

Ramos highlighted the importance of sustainability and regulatory compliance which are essential for project monitoring and ensuring continuous, reliable energy services.

"Certifications and compliance measures are vital for guaranteeing the effective and efficient delivery of services to the community," Ramos said.

Microgrids, which are localized power grids that can operate independently or in conjunction with the main electrical grid, play a crucial role in providing reliable energy to remote areas. These systems integrate various renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, to enhance energy access and sustainability.

The Microgridterprises in GIDA through the CEST project aims to foster inclusive development by incorporating environmentally friendly practices that convert raw agricultural produce into bioproducts. The visit to Palawan's successful renewable energy projects is expected to greatly benefit DOST-Davao's efforts to implement similar solutions in the region. PR