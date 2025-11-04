Dost Davao powers future-ready farms

The farms of the future are no longer built on guesswork; they are powered by Science, Technology, and Innovation. Through the Southern Mindanao Agriculture, Aquatic and Resources Research and Development Consortium (SMAARRDEC), the Department of Science and Technology (Dost) Davao is bringing this vision closer to reality by introducing local farmers to technologies that combine data, automation, and artificial intelligence for smarter, more sustainable agriculture.

Among the featured breakthroughs is Zappify, an Internet of Things (IoT)-based pest control device that automates pest detection and management. By using sensors and connectivity, Zappify can identify pest activity and activate control mechanisms only when needed, reducing the use of chemical pesticides and cutting operational costs. This allows farmers to better protect their crops while minimizing environmental impact.

Another innovation focuses on the use of multispectral data for precision agriculture. By capturing light beyond the human eye's range, multispectral imaging provides detailed information on plant health, soil conditions, and moisture levels. With this data, farmers can make more informed decisions, such as when and where to irrigate, fertilize, or harvest, resulting in higher yields and better resource management.

Meanwhile, INDAI (INspection of Durian using AI) showcases how artificial intelligence is transforming one of Davao’s most iconic products. The system uses non-invasive imaging and AI algorithms to assess the quality of durian fruits without cutting them open. This ensures consistency and quality assurance, helping durian growers meet market standards, reduce waste, and increase income.

“These technologies are proof that Science and Innovation are not abstract concepts but real, practical tools that can transform the way our farmers work,” said Dost Davao regional director Dr. Anthony C. Sales.

“By empowering our agriculture sector with smart technologies, we are securing not only better harvests but also a more sustainable and competitive future for Mindanao,” he added.

Beyond showcasing technology, Dost Davao’s efforts emphasize the growing importance of data-driven and sustainable practices in local farming. As challenges such as climate change, market demands, and resource constraints reshape agriculture, innovations like Zappify, multispectral imaging, and INDAI demonstrate how Filipino creativity, guided by Science, Technology, and Innovation, can help farmers thrive in a modern and competitive world.

Through these initiatives, Dost Davao continues to bridge the gap between research and application, ensuring that scientific advancements reach the hands of farmers and rural communities where they can make the greatest impact. PR