DOST Davao to celebrate reg’l Science, Technology, and Innovation week in Tagum

TO celebrate the invaluable contributions of Science and Technology (S&T) to society, the Department of Science and Technology Region XI (DOST 11) will host the Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (RSTW) in Tagum City Hall Atrium, Davao del Norte on November 9-10, 2023.

With the theme, "Siyensiya, Teknolohiya, at Inobasyon: Kabalikat sa Matatag, Maginhawa, at Panatag na Kinabukasan", the RSTW will stage various S&T programs, projects, and initiatives of DOST through a series of exhibits, scientific for a, and lectures to different audiences.

The RSTW is held outside Davao City for the first time since 1996 to further highlight the significant contributions of S&T in Davao del Norte and also showcase Tagum City as a progressive and supportive community for such initiatives.

The two-day activity will also feature various seminars on technologies for farmers, silk textile innovation, plant propagation, disaster management, and science education. It will also exhibit DOST programs and projects including products of DOST-assisted Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, DOST-PAGASA mobile planetarium, and technology innovations to name a few.

DOST XI Regional Director Dr. Anthony Sales said that the event is a celebration of Science being a bedrock of innovation and progress and he is hopeful that this will further heighten interest in Science among students, farmers, businessmen, public servants, and the general public in Davao del Norte and the rest of Davao Region.

“This event promises to be a testament to the power of Science, Technology, and Innovation fostering a brighter future for our communities, and the world at large. DOST is encouraging everyone to join and celebrate Science with us,” he added.

The RSTW is the localized celebration of National Science and Technology Week which serves as an avenue to highlight the critical importance of Science, Technology, and Innovation in society through a series of activities with participants from various sectors.

In 2022, the City Government of Davao commended the DOST XI for the annual conduct of the RSTW Celebration and advancing S&T in the Davao Region through a Resolution filed and voted for by the Davao City 20th Council. PR