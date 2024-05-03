DOT 11 launches Davao Adventure Challenge tourism campaign at Mindanao Tourism Expo

The Department of Tourism 11 proudly announces the successful launch of the Davao Adventure Challenge at the Mindanao Tourism Expo held on April 28 in Cagayan de Oro City.

The Davao Adventure Challenge tourism campaign aims to promote the diverse and thrilling adventure activities that Davao Region has to offer. It also endeavors to attract adventure seekers from around the world and position the region as a premier adventure tourism destination in the Philippines.

"Together, we will rediscover Davao Region's breathtaking landscapes, vibrant cultures and exciting adventure pursuits in this year-long tourism campaign," said DOT Xl Regional Director Tanya Rabat Tan.

During the launch event, attendees were treated to a presentation showcasing the various adventure activities in Davao:

For Hiking Trails: Mount Apo, in Davao del Sur; Mount Hamiguitan, in San Isidro, Davao Oriental; and Mount Dinor in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

For Water Thrills: Water Tubing in Sibulan River, Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur; White Water Rafting in Davao City; Skimboarding in Dahican Beach, Mati City; and Giant Clam Sanctuary Tour in Samal Island.

For Scuba and Freediving: Samal Island in Davao del Norte; Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental; and Pujada Bay Dive Sites in Mati City.

For Extreme Adventurers: Canyoneering in Tagtugonan Falls, Kapalong, Davao del Norte; Spelunking in Su’bon Cave, Matanao, Davao del Sur, and Okbot Cave in Kapalong, Davao del Norte.

For Heights and Flights: Ultralight Plane Experience in Mati City, and Sky Adventure Rides in Eden Nature Park, Davao City.

The Department of Tourism XI is collaborating with local government units, DOT-accredited establishments, tour operators and guides in curating unique adventure packages that cater to different interests and skill levels.

To join, interested participants can simply sign up via www. dotxievents. com. Once registered, they can choose any, if not all, of the 15 initially available adventures for the entire year. Challengers can then scan the QR codes at the sites, and then post photos via social media. For every completed challenge, they can earn points, which would qualify them for e-badges and rewards.

"Beyond the thrills, it's an opportunity to explore unfamiliar places, learn new cultures and sustainable practices, meet locals as well as your fellow adventurers, and create memories that will surely stand the test of time," added Tan.

For more information about the Davao Adventure Challenge and to plan your next adrenaline-filled getaway, visit the Facebook page of the Department of Tourism - Davao Region for regular updates. PR