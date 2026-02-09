DOT efforts yield real tourism results, Legarda says

Senator Loren Legarda commended the Department of Tourism (DOT) for delivering clear, measurable market outcomes from its promotional efforts, citing record tourism receipts, strong domestic travel growth, and gains in emerging destinations during the hearing of the Senate Committee on Tourism, jointly held with the Committees on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development, and Finance on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Legarda emphasized that these results reflect the value of sustained public investment in tourism programs. She noted, however, that promotional success must be matched by consistent policy action and implementation, particularly on air connectivity, airport upgrades, and route support, to ensure tourism benefits are felt across all regions.

DOT Secretary Cristina Garcia-Frasco reported that Philippine tourism generated at least ₱3.86 trillion in combined international and domestic receipts, while supporting no less than 16.4 million Filipinos through direct and indirect employment. Domestic tourism reached 134 million trips in 2024, exceeding the pre-pandemic level of 122 million trips recorded in 2019.

Frasco also shared that, based on World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) data, the Philippines’ domestic tourism portfolio is now ranked first in Southeast Asia, with an estimated value of at least US$70 billion.

Following the country’s successful hosting of the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026, the WTTC reaffirmed the Philippines’ standing as a leading tourism-driven economy in the region. Its latest economic impact report showed that tourism contributed over US$91 billion to the national economy, the highest GDP contribution among 11 ASEAN countries, and accounted for roughly 23 percent of total national employment. During ATF 2026, the Philippines also hosted the Travel Exchange (Travex), where 81 percent of participating sellers reported sales leads amounting to more than ₱1.4 billion generated in just two days of business-to-business meetings.

“These figures show that DOT promotions are producing real economic results,” Legarda said. “They translate into jobs, livelihoods, and opportunities across our tourism communities.”

The Senator stressed that the challenge now lies in converting sales leads into confirmed bookings, tour packages, and repeat visits. She called on the DOT, local government tourism offices, and industry partners to work together on systematic conversion campaigns that track sales leads and ensure they result in actual visitor arrivals and local income.

Legarda also underscored that Philippine tourism must not be Manila-centric, noting that foreign visitors can enter and connect through regional hubs such as Cebu and other provincial airports. She said this emerging-market focus, combined with a growing sales pipeline, supports targeted measures such as temporary promotional assistance for vulnerable routes and faster Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines night-rating and runway upgrades in priority airports, so infrastructure investments translate into tangible economic gains.

During the hearing, Legarda pressed for concrete next steps, including the submission of airline break-even data for turboprop routes to guide targeted promotions; clear timelines for runway resurfacing and night-rating in priority destinations such as Antique, Busuanga or Coron, Siargao, and Catarman; and a DOT-led conversion plan to ensure that TRAVEX and similar trade promotion outcomes are closely monitored and realized, especially in emerging and underserved areas.

“The DOT has built a measurable sales pipeline,” Legarda said. “What is needed now is matching policy, budget, and implementation so these gains truly reach every region.” PR