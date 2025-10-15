DTI adopts safeguard duty on imported cement

Trade and Industry Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque announced that the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will adopt the Tariff Commission’s (TC) recommendation on the imposition of a safeguard duty on imported cement amounting to ₱14.00 per 40-kg bag or ₱349 per metric ton of Ordinary Portland Cement Type 1 and Blended Cement (AHTN 2022 Subheading Nos. 2523.29.90 and 2523.90.00) for a period of three (3) years.

Most importantly, according to Secretary Roque, the imposition of the safeguard duty will be subject to dynamic monitoring and review to ensure that prices remain stable and supply stays sufficient to cover demand at any given time. The DTI noted that the TC’s recommended safeguard duty rate represents only around three to four percent of prevailing retail prices. This measure is intended to level the playing field between domestic manufacturers and importers. It is not expected to be passed on to consumers, as the safeguard duty applies solely to imported cement.

The Department likewise clarified that the excess cash bond paid by importers or the difference between the provisional and final duty assessed will be refunded once the corresponding Department Order is issued.

Secretary Roque emphasized that the Department remains mindful of the recent earthquakes that have severely affected several areas across the country, underscoring the critical need for cement in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of impacted communities.

In this light, the DTI emphasized the importance of ensuring a sufficient and affordable supply of cement nationwide. The DTI will closely monitor the implementation and impact of the safeguard measure on cement prices to prevent any unwarranted price adjustments and to ensure that the duties remain at levels necessary to address the serious injury suffered by the domestic industry.

Secretary Roque added, “The DTI will regularly review the safeguard duty to adjust its scope and intensity in response to market conditions. The Department will actively regulate the effects of safeguard tariffs to maintain a balanced environment where both local manufacturers and cement importers can adapt, compete, and thrive, particularly during periods of calamities or supply disruptions.”

The DTI reaffirmed that the safeguard measure is temporary, designed to restore fair competition and ensure that consumer welfare is maintained.