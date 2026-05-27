DTI backs EV shift

The Department of Trade and Industry’s Small Business Corporation has released P15 million in loans to the first batch of transport cooperatives and operators under its E-Transport Loan Program, helping them shift to electric vehicles amid rising fuel costs.

The first beneficiaries are Arca Guadalupe Market!-Market! Transport Cooperative, PM Jeepney Drivers & Operators Services Inc., Daanghari Modern Jeepney Transport Cooperative, AFP-PNP Housing Taguig Guadalupe Transport Cooperative, and Zapote, Imus, Dasma, GMA, Palapala, Paliparan Transport Cooperative.

Launched in April 2026, the program earmarked P2 billion to provide accessible financing for small transport operators and drivers transitioning to electric vehicles. The initiative aims to cut long-term operating costs while supporting a cleaner and more energy-secure transport sector.

“With this program, we are giving our small transport operators and drivers an avenue to transition to EVs to ensure a more stable income for their families and reduce pollution in our communities,” Cristina A. Roque said.

She added that the administration of Bongbong Marcos seeks to make the transition possible through accessible and affordable financing options.

Eligible borrowers include public utility vehicle operators and drivers, including transport network vehicle service drivers and operators holding a Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Certificate of Public Convenience or Provisional Authority. Applicants must also be registered with the DTI or the Securities and Exchange Commission and maintain an active status with transport network companies.

Interested operators and drivers may apply through the SBCorp Money app by selecting the E-Transport Loan icon. More information is available through the SBCorp website or through DTI offices and Negosyo Centers nationwide. PR