DTI backs MSMEs’ recovery in DavOr

A total of 40 beneficiaries received starter kits amounting to Php15,000.00 each. The kits varied according to the beneficiaries’ chosen livelihoods, from sari-sari stores, an eatery, gulayan, and a fried chicken house.

The initiative aims to help affected microentrepreneurs recover and rebuild their businesses by providing starter kits.

“The PPG Program of DTI aims to teach the calamity-affected MSMEs to fish rather than just giving them one,” said Provincial Director Ma. Joycelyn F. Banlasan.

Meanwhile, Davao Oriental 2nd district Board Member Don Go Montojo encouraged micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to be resilient, assuring them that the government supports the business sector, especially during times of crisis and recovery.

Brgy. Sainz, City of Mati Barangay Captain Ranila Zamora expressed his support and urged the beneficiaries to maximize the opportunities extended by the government fully, and hopes to see their businesses thrive again.

The beneficiaries are from the City of Mati and the municipalities of Cateel, Governor Generoso, Tarragona, Manay, San Isidro, Caraga, and Baganga.

Among the 40 MSME beneficiaries, 35 reported that they have incurred stock and building damages due to the recent doublet earthquakes with an estimated loss of P300,000.00.

The activity also continued with a Business Continuity Planning Seminar that will help prepare the beneficiaries for future calamities and minimize potential damage to their businesses. PR