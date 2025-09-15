DTI, DHL seal deal to boost export support to MSMEs

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and DHL Group Philippines signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on September 10 to help micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) go global. Through the partnership, DHL will provide logistics advice and share industry knowledge to make local businesses export-ready.

The MOU was formalized by DTI-EMB director Bianca Pearl R. Sykimte and DHL Group leaders from its key business units.

Under the partnership, DHL will deliver end-to-end trade solutions through its three business units: international express shipping and customs facilitation via DHL Express, air and ocean freight forwarding through DHL Global Forwarding, and contract logistics and warehouse management under DHL Supply Chain.

The signing ceremony coincided with Usapang Exports: Export 101 – Your Guide to Going Global with DHL Group, an information session for food exporters at the DHL Ortigas Service Center, Pasig City. The session offered practical advice on navigating the trade processes and tapping logistics solutions to access overseas markets.

The information session and MOU signing also kicked off a series of activities under DHL GoTrade and SME Capacity Building Program. These will include training workshops, consultations, and the sharing of market intelligence to equip Filipino exporters with the knowledge and tools needed to compete globally.

“Our exporters, especially MSMEs, face many hurdles in going global, not just in producing quality products but also in navigating logistics, customs, and compliance requirements. This partnership with DHL gives them a direct line to the knowledge, tools, and network they need to compete abroad,” said Sykimte.

She added, “The future of trade is digital and sustainable. With DHL’s expertise, we can help MSMEs adapt to greener logistics solutions and digital tools that make cross-border trade more efficient. This ensures that our exporters are not only keeping pace with global trends but are also contributing to more resilient and responsible trade practices.”

Nigel Lockett reaffirmed the Group’s commitment: “At DHL Group, we believe that every great product deserves a global audience. Filipino MSMEs have the creativity, quality, and entrepreneurial spirit to thrive internationally, but they need the right support to overcome logistical and regulatory hurdles. Our integrated capabilities are built to meet the evolving needs of exporters and entrepreneurs.”