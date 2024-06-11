DTI empowers Filipino creatives

Mandaluyong City, Philippines—The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) celebrated the achievements of the 83 scholars from the first batch of the LikhaSanay: Animation and Game Development Masterclasses during its culminating event on June 1, 2024.

The LikhaSanay program, a government-funded masterclass program under the Malikhaing Pinoy Program, provides comprehensive training sessions, workshops, and mentorship programs. It aims to enhance the scholars’ technical skills, industry standards knowledge, and craft mastery.

“Likha” embodies the concepts of creativity, innovation, and originality. It emphasizes the importance of imagination and artistic expression in the realm of the creative industries. Meanwhile, “Sanay” signifies intensive skills building and master training through rigorous practice, upskilling, and expertise development.

In a keynote message, DTI Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba shared that the arts, entertainment, and recreation sector is the second-fastest growing economic sector in the country. This sector achieved a remarkable 21 percent growth with a gross value added of P248 billion.

“Filipino expertise in animation is underscored by our proficiency in technical skills and fluency in English, making us formidable contenders in the global market. In the realm of 2D and 3D animation, the Philippines shines with over 15 years of experience. Hundreds of skilled animators work in internationally recognized animation studios, showcasing the nation's artistic talent and technical proficiency,” Undersecretary Aldaba said.

The first set of masterclasses focused on the animation and game development sectors. It offered courses in storyboarding, 3D character and asset, high-level organic 3D modeling, game engineering, game design, and essential management skills for emerging leaders in animation and game development.

Esteemed mentors Peter Paul Bautista, Daniel Cabuco, Tony Zander, Manny Gonzales, and TJ Parpan facilitated the masterclasses at Thames International Business School from May 20 to 31. To help creatives achieve international standards, these masterclasses were designed to equip creatives with deeper insights into animation and game development through the lens of top global experts.

Building on this initiative, Undersecretary Aldaba elaborated on the Department’s successful efforts to accelerate Philippine game development in the global arena with the GameDev Summit as a key example.

“DTI, in partnership with GameOps Inc. and GDAP, supported the first-ever GameDev Summit held at Boracay Island, on February 15 to 16. Attended by over 300 participants and over 72 companies from 32 countries, the GDS 2024 gathered experts, advocates, and enthusiasts in the Game Development Industry to boost the industry, position it as a significant source of export income and foreign investment, and generate thousands of high-value jobs for Filipinos,” she shared.

Likhasanay is a collaborative effort between Thames International School, Inc., the Animation Council of the Philippines, Inc., and the Game Developers Association of the Philippines. The DTI, the lead agency for the implementation of the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act, remains dedicated to fostering globally competitive creative leaders.

Learn more about innovation and creativity programs through the DTI Competitiveness and Innovation Group and the DTI Bureau of Competitive Development Facebook pages. PR