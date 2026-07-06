DTI eyes nuclear energy partnership with AtkinsRéalis

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) met with Canadian engineering and nuclear technology firm AtkinsRéalis on July 2 to explore potential cooperation on civil nuclear energy, engineering services, and long-term project development as the Philippines pursues energy security and a cleaner energy mix.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s official working visit to Canada.

DTI Secretary Cristina A. Roque and Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs and Finance Secretary-designate Frederick D. Go met with AtkinsRéalis executives to discuss safe and commercially viable nuclear technologies that could support the country's long-term energy needs.

Montreal-based AtkinsRéalis employs more than 40,000 professionals worldwide. Through its subsidiary, Candu Energy Inc., the company provides nuclear engineering, technology licensing, project planning, financing support, supply chain localization, and project execution services.

Company officials presented the CANDU EC6 nuclear reactor as a possible option for the Philippines as the government evaluates technologies for its planned civil nuclear energy program.

"Reliable and affordable energy is essential to industrial growth," Roque said. "As the Philippines studies nuclear energy as part of its long-term energy mix, we welcome AtkinsRéalis' interest in sharing its proven engineering and nuclear technology expertise with the country."

Roque said continued discussions with experienced technology providers would help the government identify solutions that support industrial growth and strengthen long-term energy security.

Go said AtkinsRéalis could also contribute its global expertise as the Philippines continues to strengthen its regulatory and institutional frameworks for civil nuclear energy.

The two sides discussed possible cooperation across the nuclear value chain, including regulatory readiness, project development, licensing, engineering support, workforce training, and human capital development.

According to AtkinsRéalis, its CANDU technology uses natural, unenriched uranium and heavy water. The company said it has built 31 commercial CANDU reactors in Canada, Argentina, China, Romania, and South Korea. The technology has also been used in major reactor refurbishment and life-extension projects.

The company added that its CANDU reactors not only generate nuclear power under stringent regulatory standards but also produce medical isotopes used in life-saving treatments.

The Philippine government reaffirmed its commitment to support strategic investors through investment facilitation measures, including the Green Lane for Strategic Investments under Executive Order No. 18.

DTI said the Board of Investments and the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Toronto will continue coordinating with government agencies and stakeholders to advance discussions with the company.

Also present at the meeting were Philippine Ambassador to Canada Victor Chan-Gonzaga and Trade Commissioner Mario C. Tani of the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Toronto. AtkinsRéalis was represented by Richard Robinson, president for Asia, the Middle East, and Australia, and Savalaxs "Sara" Supa-Amornkul, director for business development. PR