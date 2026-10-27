DTI freezes prices of basic goods until Dec. 31

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) assured consumers that prices of monitored basic necessities and prime commodities will remain unchanged until Dec. 31, 2026, with sufficient supplies available to meet household needs nationwide.

The price freeze covers 190 stock-keeping units (SKUs) or products on the DTI’s official suggested retail price (SRP) list, including essential food and nonfood items.

The agency clarified that the commitment applies only to products on its official monitoring list, which serves as a reference for retailers and consumers.

To help shoppers identify covered products, the DTI has made the SRP bulletin available through in-store postings at supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide, as well as on its website and social media channels.

Trade Secretary Cristina Roque issued the assurance amid concerns that El Niño could affect the prices and availability of essential goods.

“There will be no price increase for basic necessities and prime commodities under DTI’s supervision until December 31, 2026. We assure the public that manufacturers and retailers have guaranteed enough supply for these listed products. There is no need for panic buying or hoarding,” Roque said.

The DTI said it continues to coordinate with manufacturers and retailers to monitor inventories, maintain regular deliveries, and keep covered goods available at stable prices.