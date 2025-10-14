DTI, Gcash boost MSME digitalization at WTO Forum

The Department of Trade and Industry’s Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Geneva, under the Philippine Mission to the World Trade Organization (WTO), co-organized the session “Beyond Borders: Asean’s Bold Paths to MSME Digitalization” with GCash during the WTO Public Forum 2025.

The session, part of the WTO’s largest annual gathering of policymakers and industry leaders, highlighted how digital payment platforms can help micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) expand their reach, connect with customers, and compete in the regional market.

The panel was moderated by GCash chief strategy officer of Mynt Rowena Zamora and featured Felix Sharief of Indonesia’s Dana. They discussed ongoing efforts to enhance payment interoperability across Asean, aimed at enabling faster, easier, and more accessible cross-border transactions through the integration of instant payment systems. PR