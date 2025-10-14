Business

DTI, Gcash boost MSME digitalization at WTO Forum

From left, GCash assistant vice president for strategy Camille Packing, Mynt chief strategy officer Rowena Zamora, Philippine Permanent Representative to the WTO Ambassador Manuel Antonio Teehankee, and PTIC-Geneva commercial counsellor Raymond Albert Batac attend the WTO Public Forum 2025 session “Beyond Borders: Asean’s Bold Paths to MSME Digitalization” in Geneva. The event, co-organized by DTI’s Philippine Trade and Investment Center and GCash, highlighted digital tools to help MSMEs expand across Asean markets.
From left, GCash assistant vice president for strategy Camille Packing, Mynt chief strategy officer Rowena Zamora, Philippine Permanent Representative to the WTO Ambassador Manuel Antonio Teehankee, and PTIC-Geneva commercial counsellor Raymond Albert Batac attend the WTO Public Forum 2025 session “Beyond Borders: Asean’s Bold Paths to MSME Digitalization” in Geneva. The event, co-organized by DTI’s Philippine Trade and Investment Center and GCash, highlighted digital tools to help MSMEs expand across Asean markets.DTI PHOTO
Published on

The Department of Trade and Industry’s Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Geneva, under the Philippine Mission to the World Trade Organization (WTO), co-organized the session “Beyond Borders: Asean’s Bold Paths to MSME Digitalization” with GCash during the WTO Public Forum 2025. 

The session, part of the WTO’s largest annual gathering of policymakers and industry leaders, highlighted how digital payment platforms can help micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) expand their reach, connect with customers, and compete in the regional market.

The panel was moderated by GCash chief strategy officer of Mynt Rowena Zamora and featured Felix Sharief of Indonesia’s Dana. They discussed ongoing efforts to enhance payment interoperability across Asean, aimed at enabling faster, easier, and more accessible cross-border transactions through the integration of instant payment systems. PR

Department of Trade and Industry
GCash
Philippine Trade and Investment Center
WTO
Philippine Mission to the World Trade Organization
Beyond Borders: Asean’s Bold Paths to MSME Digitalization
WTO Public Forum 2025

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph