DTI holds prices of basic goods until April 30

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) announced that there will be no price increase for necessities and prime commodities (BNPCs) until April 30, following the latest meeting convened on April 6 by the DTI Secretary.

The renewed agreement covers products such as canned sardines, processed milk, bread, coffee, locally-manufactured instant noodles, bottled water, laundry soap, candles, salt, canned meat, condiments, and toilet soap with suggested retail prices (SRP).

Trade and Industry Secretary Ma. Cristina said that the continuing commitment reflects the industry’s support to maintain price stability and protect Filipino consumers amid ongoing global supply and fuel cost pressures.

“We thank our manufacturers for their continued cooperation with the government. This constant dialogue allows us to respond proactively, keep prices stable, and ensure that Filipino consumers remain informed and protected,” the DTI Secretary said.

“We want to assure the Filipino consumers that there will be no price increase for necessities and prime commodities until April 30, and we do not expect any shortage of supply in the coming weeks. There is no need for panic buying, as supply remains sufficient. Rest assured, the DTI is on the ground every day, closely monitoring markets to make sure basic goods are available, and prices stay affordable,” Secretary Roque added.

The DTI is also intensifying its monitoring as part of the government’s broader UPLIFT framework, which adopts a whole-of-government approach to help Filipino families.

While no enforcement actions have been necessary so far, the mechanisms are fully in place. The DTI reiterated that it is prepared to issue Letters of Inquiry/Notice of Violation to businesses found selling above SRP levels and warned that strict penalties will be imposed on entities engaged in illegal price manipulation, such as hoarding or profiteering.

With sustained whole-of-government action, industry coordination, and ground-level enforcement, DTI said it remains firmly focused on reasonable prices and sufficient supply for the protection of both enterprises and consumers under the Bagong Pilipinas.

Among those that agreed to maintain prices are Alaska Milk Corporation, Century Pacific Food, Inc., Commonwealth Foods, Inc., Ecossential Foods Corp., Green Cross, Inc., Lorenzana Food Corporation, Marby Food Ventures Corporation, Monde Nissin Corporation, Nestlé Philippines, Inc., Nutri-Asia, Inc., Peerless Products Manufacturing Corporation, Philippine Spring Water Resources, Inc. (PSWRI), Procter & Gamble Philippines, Salinas Corporation, San Miguel Foods, Inc. (SMFI), Uni-President Philippines, Universal Robina Corporation (URC), Virginia Food, Inc., Wellmade Manufacturing Corporation, and Zest-O Corporation.

To guide consumers and promote price transparency, the Department has made the official SRP bulletin widely accessible through in-store postings in supermarkets and groceries nationwide, and online via the DTI website and official social media platforms. PR