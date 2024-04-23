DTI, Jollibee forge partnership for MSME Development

Makati City - On April 17, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) and Jollibee Group Foundation (JGF), aimed at the empowerment of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

This sealed partnership aligns with DTI Secretary Fred Pascual's strategic vision for the advancement of MSMEs.

"This MOU symbolizes a partnership built on shared values, mutual respect, and a common goal. It is a testament to our collective belief in the private and public sectors in the transformative power of entrepreneurship and the profound impact it can have on individuals, families, and communities.," said Secretary Pascual.

The partnership directly supports the goals outlined in Republic Act No. 9501 or the Magna Carta for MSMEs, which mandates nationwide support for MSME growth through expanding entrepreneurship training programs, fostering linkages between large and small enterprises, and encouraging private sector engagements.

Under the guidance of Undersecretary Ma. Cristina Roque, the DTI-MSME Development Group will lead the collaborative efforts with JFC and JGF, focusing on empowering MSMEs through capacity building and knowledge sharing.

"Let’s embark on this journey of knowledge sharing and collaboration, paving the way for a brighter future for our Filipino entrepreneurs," noted Usec. Roque.

Echoing DTI's goals, Jollibee expressed its dedication to sustainable business practices through its Joy for Tomorrow agenda. Crucial to a flourishing MSMEs ecosystem, this program focuses on the pillars of Food, People, and Planet, with a particular emphasis on supporting farmers' livelihoods and community welfare.

The partnership begins with a Jollibee learning session for MSMEs on 25 April at the Jollibee Plaza Building in Ortigas, Pasig City. PR