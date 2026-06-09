DTI: PH fresh mangoes officially enter the Canadian market

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), along with other government agencies and private sector partners, celebrated a major milestone in Philippine food exports on June 3, 2026. The group held a special send-off ceremony for the very first commercial shipment of fresh Philippine mangoes to Canada.

The event took place at the Philippine Airlines International Cargo Terminal. Key leaders who attended were Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Philip Young, Department of Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Raquel Solano, DTI Export Marketing Bureau (EMB) Director Bianca Pearl Sykimte, Hi-Las Marketing Corporation president Ram Amores, and Philippine Airlines vice president for Cargo Business Jason Siy.

This first shipment includes 400 cartons of fresh Philippine mangoes, marking the country’s entry into one of the best markets in North America for premium tropical fruits. This breakthrough is expected to help more people around the world discover and enjoy Philippine mangoes.

Trade and Industry Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque said the first shipment of fresh Philippine mangoes to Canada marks a significant milestone for the country’s mango industry. This demonstrates the growing competitiveness of local exports and the strong partnership between government and industry in opening new opportunities for Filipino farmers and exporters.

“Canada is a promising market for premium Philippine products, and this shipment shows that our exporters can successfully compete in high-potential destinations. As we diversify our export markets, we remain committed to helping our businesses expand their global reach through targeted export promotion, market access initiatives, and the Marcos administration’s growing network of free trade agreements, including ongoing trade discussions with Canada,” Secretary Roque said.

The DTI noted that this shipment is a strategic move to diversify destinations to sell Philippine products. In 2025, fresh mango exports reached approximately $7.9 million, but over 94% of that went to just one country. Expanding into new countries like Canada is critical for the long-term success of the Philippine mango industry.

DTI Undersecretary for Industry Development and Investment Promotions Ceferino S. Rodolfo pointed out that securing market access is just the beginning. “Securing market access is only the first step. Market access does not automatically translate into product access,” he said.

“Canada is a strategic market, and sustained business engagement is needed to build awareness, establish distribution channels, and generate demand. As we work toward a free trade agreement, active participation in major trade events will help position Philippine products to fully realize the benefits of future trade opportunities.”

This success was a true collaborative effort between the DTI—specifically the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) in Toronto and the EMB, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Foreign Affairs, Philippine Airlines, Hi-Las Marketing Corporation, and Canadian importer TSI Tropicals Inc.

PTIC Toronto, led by Trade Commissioner Mario C. Tani, played a pivotal role by working closely with Hi-Las Marketing Corporation and Philippine Airlines for several months to coordinate and resolve logistical challenges. A breakthrough was finding economical air shipping rates, which made the project possible, locking in the first order. PTIC Toronto also worked with the EMB to find different shipping options and make discussions with logistics companies smoother.

“This milestone shows what happens when the government and private businesses work together,” said Trade Commissioner Tani. “Canada offers great opportunities for Philippine products, and we are thrilled that this teamwork led to our historic first shipment. We hope this opens the door for regular, long-term sales of Philippine mangoes to Canada.”

Hi-Las Marketing Corporation president Ram Amores expressed strong optimism about how well the fruit will be received in North America.

“This shipment is more than a commercial transaction—it is the beginning of a brand-new opportunity for Philippine mangoes in Canada,” said Amores. “We are grateful for the support of PTIC Toronto, the DTI, the Department of Agriculture, Philippine Airlines, and all the partners who made this pioneering effort possible. Canada is a promising market, and we are confident that both Filipino-Canadians and the broader Canadian consumer base will appreciate the exceptional quality and unique taste of our mangoes. We hope this maiden shipment drives sustained demand and creates a pathway of opportunities for more Philippine growers and exporters in the years ahead.”

During the ceremony, EMB Director Sykimte reaffirmed DTI's commitment to keep supporting projects that open new doors for Philippine agricultural products. The DTI emphasized that while this first shipment is a historic success, it is just the start of a bigger plan to sell more Philippine goods abroad in the years to come.

As more people around the world look for high-quality tropical fruits, the DTI promises to keep working with businesses to bring Philippine products to the top global markets, helping the local economy grow. PR