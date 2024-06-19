DTI pushes Halal in Davao

The entire Davao Region has officially branded itself as Halal-friendly as it builds on the industry’s numerous opportunities.

Republic Act No. 10817, or the Philippine Halal Export Development and Promotion Act of 2016, mandates the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to promote and develop the country’s Halal industry. This includes implementing policies, programs, and projects at the national and regional levels.

As part of the nationwide "Halal-Friendly Philippines" campaign, the DTI -Davao spearheaded the launch of the “Davao Region as Halal Friendly Region” initiative during the 9th Philippine Halal Trade and Tourism Expo held last month.

DTI Davao Director Romeo Castañaga shared that the campaign speaks of the region’s commitment to become a major destination for Halal industries, encompassing consumable products, dining places, and tourism sites.

“We want our region to be known for the wide array of Halal choices it offers to the market. We want to tap and maximize the Halal industry by generating more jobs and livelihood opportunities, geared towards a more vibrant economy,” said Castañaga.

Moreover, DTI Davao also showcased the region’s Halal-certified products in coordination with the Universal Islamic Center. Ten micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from Davao participated in the event, which generated PHP 1,068,300 total sales including cash booked, and under negotiation sales.

“The launch of the campaign and the special showcase during the national event are just some of the many initiatives and strategies we are set to implement,” said the regional director.

“We are determined to increase the domestic and international trade for halal products and services. Through our partnerships with various stakeholders, we are confident that the Davao Region's Halal industry will flourish,” he added.

Concurrently, the DTI Davao is providing support and guidance to Halal-producing MSMEs. The DTI Region 11’s regional and provincial offices, together with Negosyo Centers, collaborate to equip and empower Halal enterprises and entrepreneurs across manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, e-commerce, and allied. This includes helping them address challenges in doing halal business in the Philippines through interventions like capacity-building programs to orient MSMEs on Halal certification.

The DTI Davao is actively working to raise awareness and visibility of Halal products and services in the region to capture a wider consumer base that extends beyond Muslim Filipinos.

This focus on empowering local businesses positions Davao Region to capitalize on the flourishing Philippine Halal exports to Islamic countries, reported to be growing steadily, especially in Malaysia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, and Kuwait.