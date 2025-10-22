DTI pushes market access for Filipino cacao producers

The 2025 NCC, organized by the Philippine Cacao Industry Council (PCIC) and the Philippine Cacao Industry Association (PCIA) will provide insights for the development of the Philippine Cacao Industry Roadmap 2026–2030, in collaboration with the DTI and the Department of Agriculture (DA).

The DTI’s participation aims to expand market access for Filipino cacao farmers and entrepreneurs to ensure better income opportunities and compete in wider markets through the Tatak Pinoy Pavilion.

The initiative allows local cacao producers to showcase their homegrown chocolates, tablea, and other cacao products, creating more income for cacao farming communities. This is also aligned with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to open more market opportunities for MSMEs, and help strengthen the Philippine cacao industry and elevate its position in both local and international markets. PR