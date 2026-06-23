DTI pushes stronger Asean-Russia ties

Kazan, Russia — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) reaffirmed the Philippines' commitment to strengthening economic cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and Russia during the Russia-ASEAN Business Forum on June 17.

DTI International Trade Group Undersecretary Allan B. Gepty, a panelist at the forum, highlighted Asean's growing role as a global manufacturing and innovation hub. He said the region's economic momentum stems from its young and dynamic workforce, expanding consumer market, and extensive network of free trade agreements, including the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

"For Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union, Asean offers opportunities not only as an export market but also as a strategic partner in infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, technology transfer, logistics, and innovation," Gepty said.

"As Asean moves toward its Community Vision 2045, the region remains committed to staying open, connected and forward-looking, making it one of the world's most promising economic regions," he added.

Gepty also outlined the Philippines' Priority Economic Deliverables under its 2026 Asean chairship. He said these priorities seek to strengthen bilateral and regional cooperation in key sectors, including industry, infrastructure, energy, and micro, small, and medium enterprises.

He urged governments, businesses, and other stakeholders across the two regions to turn shared goals into concrete benefits for communities and enterprises.

"By working together, we can build more resilient supply chains, improve connectivity, advance sustainable development, and create new opportunities for our businesses and people," Gepty said.

The DTI said it remains committed to pursuing a forward-looking trade agenda that promotes industrial development, attracts investments, and strengthens the Philippines' integration into regional and global value chains. PR