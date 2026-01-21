DTI says prices of 91% of basic goods remain unchanged

Prices of canned sardines in tomato sauce, instant mami noodles, laundry soap, candles, bread, toilet soap, and batteries remain stable, according to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

These widely consumed goods account for 91% or 186 out of 205 stock-keeping units under the necessities and prime commodities list, as manufacturers did not request any increase in their suggested retail prices.

The DTI noted that price stability has been sustained despite higher costs for raw materials, packaging, logistics, and toll-packing, after manufacturers deferred price increases in response to the Department’s call last year for industry cooperation.

Manufacturers that kept prices unchanged include Universal Canning Inc., Maunlad Canning Inc., Uptrade Resource Corp., Chattra Enterprise, Permex Producer & Exporter Corp., Aquatic Food and Manufacturing, Slord Development Corp., Tosen Foods Inc., Zest-O Corp., Uni-President Corp., Monde Nissin Corp., Philbaking, Wellmade Manufacturing Corp., Unilever Philippines Inc., Peerless Product Manufacturing Co., P&G Philippines Inc., Vayao Wax Manufacturing, Manila Wax, Singkee Enterprises, Sevilla Candles, Green Cross Inc., Colgate Palmolive Philippines Inc., Procter and Gamble Philippines Inc., Energizer, LTH Food Industries Inc., Snow Mountain Dairy Corp., Commonwealth Foods, Eccossential Foods Corp., Billie’s Marketing, Asia Brewery, Inc., JG Summit Holdings, Inc., Philippine Spring Water Resources, Inc., Robinsons, CDO Foodsphere, Inc., Virginia Foods, Inc., Nutri Asia, and First PGMC.

Building on this cooperation, DTI Secretary Cristina A. Roque reaffirmed that the Department will sustain strict price monitoring to ensure that this balance between consumer protection and business fairness continues.

“The DTI stays committed to protecting consumers while recognizing the economic realities faced by manufacturers. Through regular price monitoring and open dialogue with manufacturers, the agency helps ensure that any price adjustments are fair and properly justified. At the same time, it provides consumers with timely guidance to support informed choices, while encouraging businesses to uphold ethical and competitive pricing practices,” Roque said. PR