DTI seeks Israel tech, chip partnerships

TEL AVIV - The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Board of Investments (BOI) strengthened talks with Israeli firms and innovation agencies on potential partnerships in cybersecurity, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and maritime technology.

DTI undersecretary and BOI managing head Dr. Ceferino Rodolfo met with leading Israeli technology, cybersecurity, semiconductor, and blue economy companies to explore trade, investment, and technology cooperation opportunities with the Philippines.

Rodolfo met with cybersecurity firms Dream Security and Binary Networks to discuss how AI-powered cyber solutions could help improve the security and resilience of Philippine industries, particularly telecommunications companies and government agencies.

He also held discussions with semiconductor and microchip design firms Tower Semiconductor, Next Silicon, and Ci Semi on possible collaboration with Philippine semiconductor manufacturers, including production partnerships and supply chain integration.

The talks also covered potential participation in the 4,000-acre Philippine-US Economic Security Zone in Clark, which is envisioned as the first AI-native industrial acceleration hub under the Pax Silica Initiative.

As part of efforts to identify emerging areas for cooperation, Rodolfo also engaged stakeholders in Israel’s blue economy sector, which uses technology and innovation to support maritime industries such as fisheries, shipping, and port logistics.

Rodolfo met with the Israel National Center of Blue Economy to learn more about Israel’s blue technology ecosystem and research initiatives. He also visited Bar Algae, a biotechnology company that cultivates microalgae for aquaculture applications.

The meetings highlighted opportunities for the Philippines as an archipelagic nation with a strong maritime and fisheries sector.

Rodolfo likewise met with the Israel Innovation Authority to discuss innovation policy, startup ecosystem development, and possible joint research and development initiatives. Both sides explored potential cooperation in critical minerals, including possible calls for proposals, industry webinars to identify market needs and opportunities, and pilot projects in the Philippines involving Israeli startups.

Rodolfo visited Israel to advance trade and technology cooperation and gain insights into the country’s initiatives under Pax Silica, particularly its collaboration with the United States in microchip production, advanced computing, and AI development.

Aside from meetings with the Israeli Ministry of Economy and Industry, he also met with officials from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Israel National AI Directorate, the Israel Innovation Authority, and other stakeholders in Israel’s high-tech ecosystem. PR