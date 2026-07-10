DTI seeks stronger PH-GBA trade, investment ties

HONG KONG — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is pushing for stronger trade and investment partnerships between the Philippines and the Greater Bay Area (GBA) as it positions the country as a key gateway to Southeast Asia.

Through the Philippine Trade and Investment Center–Hong Kong (PTIC-HK), the DTI led the Philippines’ participation in the GBA-Asean Summit 2026 on June 30, bringing together government and business leaders from Hong Kong, the GBA, and ASEAN to explore opportunities for regional growth.

DTI Secretary Cristina A. Roque led the Philippine delegation and highlighted the country’s role as Asean’s natural gateway to the Greater Bay Area during her ministerial speech.

Roque cited the Philippines’ record trade performance under the Marcos administration, including a 15.4 percent increase in exports in 2025 and continued growth in early 2026, driven by strong demand for semiconductors, electronics, and renewable energy products.

As the Philippines chairs Asean this year, Roque said regional resilience must be “co-engineered” through stronger partnerships and initiatives such as the upcoming Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA).

“As Asean Chair this year, the Philippines is working around the clock with our regional partners to build stronger, more resilient, and more connected economies. We see the Greater Bay Area as an important partner in this effort, especially in trade, innovation, digital services, and investments that create real opportunities for our people,” Roque said.

The trade chief also highlighted reforms aimed at improving the country’s business climate, including the Create More Act, the Green Lanes for Strategic Investments, and Republic Act No. 12252, which allows foreign investors to lease private land in the Philippines for up to 99 years.

She said these measures provide investors with greater certainty and strengthen the Philippines’ position as a competitive destination for companies expanding in Southeast Asia.

“Just as the GBA serves as a critical economic engine for its region, the Philippines is open and ready to be your strategic partner of choice in entering the Asean market,” Roque said.

“With our strategic location and highly adaptive workforce, we offer a welcoming platform for GBA enterprises looking to establish or expand their presence in the fast-growing Southeast Asian market. With our Foreign Trade Service Corps and 21 offices worldwide, including our Philippine Trade and Investment Centers, we stand ready to connect Greater Bay Area enterprises with prospective business partners in the Philippines,” she added.

Roque encouraged the private sector to leverage Hong Kong’s strengths in finance, technology, and connectivity alongside the Philippines’ young and skilled workforce to create jobs, expand industries, and promote shared economic growth.

The summit featured keynote speeches from Hong Kong SAR Chief Executive John Lee and HK-Asean Foundation Chairman and Asean Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong founding patron Dr. Daryl Ng. It also marked the launch of the Asean Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong, which aims to deepen business ties between Asean and Hong Kong.

In 2025, Asean ranked as Hong Kong’s second-largest trading partner, with merchandise trade reaching HK$1.6685 trillion, or about US$213.9 billion. The figure accounted for 15.3 percent of Hong Kong’s total global merchandise trade.

The Philippines ranked fifth among Hong Kong’s Asean trading partners and 13th globally in 2025, with total trade valued at HK$122.292 billion, or about US$15.678 billion. PR