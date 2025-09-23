DTI seizes P3.6M substandard goods

DAVAO CITY – The Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (Fteb), together with the Department of Trade and Industry 11 (DTI 11), conducted its E-Kalasag monitoring and enforcement activity from September 15 to 19 in the Davao Region, resulting in the confiscation of P3.6 million worth of non-compliant products.

Fteb’s Task Force Kalasag, which conducted operations in all provinces in the Davao Region except Davao del Sur, seized thousands of substandard products, including construction materials, electrical items, and automotive supplies.

Furthermore, the seized products lacked the required Philippine Standard (PS) marks, Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) stickers, licenses (i.e. license to manufacture for manufacturers or license to sell for retailers), and other necessary manufacturer information (e.g. name and address of manufacturer), violating Republic Act No. 7394 or the Consumer Act of the Philippines, Republic Act No. 4109 or the Product Standards Law, and Department Administrative Order No. 02:2007.

“This operation is under Fteb, DTI 11 only provided guidance and assistance, particularly on the locations given the Team Kalasag’s unfamiliarity with the area,” DTI 11 regional director Romeo L. Castañaga said.

Castañaga assured that due process shall be observed in all cases, while Fteb will file formal charges and adjudicate these cases, if necessary.

“This is part of DTI’s mandate and commitment in protecting consumers by ensuring that the products sold in the market are safe and certified,” Castañaga added.

In total, the E-Kalasag operation monitored 419 firms, and 43 notices of violation were issued. DTI11