DTI showcases Philippine food in Singapore

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through the Philippine Trade and Investment Centre in Singapore (PTIC-Singapore) and the Export Marketing Bureau (EMB), partnered with leading Philippine food brands to showcase a premium selection of artisanal chocolates, crispy kangkong chips, and specialty snacks during the Philippines' 128th Independence Day reception in Singapore.

The event introduced Singaporean government officials, foreign diplomats, and business leaders to a diverse range of Filipino food products, highlighting the creativity and quality of Philippine exporters.

Supported by the Philippine Embassy in Singapore and Philippine Airlines, PTIC-Singapore mounted a "Taste of the Philippines" pavilion at the Pan Pacific Orchard Singapore. The exhibit featured interactive product displays, food sampling activities, and curated gift sets for distinguished guests attending the reception.

Five Philippine exporters took part in the showcase, presenting a mix of innovative and traditional products.

Among the featured brands was Auro Chocolate, which showcased its award-winning single-origin chocolate bars in flavors including Dark Chocolate Mango Crunch, Calamansi Cheesecake, and Mocha Crunch. Year Luck Food and Industrial Corp. also presented its Konitos mini wafer cones.

Kangkong King highlighted its crispy kangkong chips, promoted as the world's first commercially flavored water spinach snack. Meanwhile, Villa Socorro Farm showcased its Sabana banana chips and Camote sweet potato chips made from three varieties of Philippine sweet potatoes.

Regent Foods Corp. completed the lineup with its Belgian chocolate waffles, Big Mouth Corniks, and assorted sponge cakes in Ube and Pandan flavors, products that continue to gain traction in the Singapore market.

The reception also served as a platform to expand the reach of Philippine food exports and build new business opportunities. To help connect exporters with potential buyers and partners, PTIC-Singapore launched a digital product catalog accessible through QR codes displayed at the exhibition.

Organizers presented curated Philippine gift sets to Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Members of Parliament Vikram Nair and Yip Hon Weng. Members of the diplomatic corps and representatives from major business organizations also received the gift sets.

The initiative reflects DTI's continuing efforts to expand the global presence of Philippine products and connect local exporters with international buyers, distributors, and investors through targeted trade promotion programs. PR