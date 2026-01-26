DTI taps logistics partner to boost MSME supply chains

MANILA - 2GO Group, Inc., the Philippines’ largest integrated transportation and logistics provider, and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to formalize 2GO’s role as a member of the Supply Chain and Logistics Center (SCLC), strengthening support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) nationwide.

Under the agreement, 2GO becomes part of DTI’s “go-to” logistics network, expanding its role beyond transport services to include logistics consultancy and advisory support for DTI-registered enterprises. Through this partnership, MSMEs will be supported with tailored logistics solutions that improve efficiency, reduce costs, and support business expansion.

“This partnership with 2GO strengthens our ability to respond to the logistics needs of Filipino enterprises,” said Ma. Cristina Roque, Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry. “Through partners such as 2GO, MSMEs are supported with reliable logistics services that enable cost optimization and business expansion based on their operational needs.”

As part of its commitment, 2GO will support SCLC initiatives through logistics consultancy services, participation in business matching and market linkage activities, and support for the establishment of Logistics Support Desks in selected Negosyo Centers nationwide.

“Our team is ready to support a wide range of logistics requirements, from basic shipping needs to more complex supply chain solutions,” said Faye Alonzo, Business Unit Head for Forwarding of 2GO. “We are honored to serve as DTI’s logistics partner and to work with the SCLC in helping MSMEs connect to markets and scale with confidence.”

The partnership reflects 2GO’s broader role in enabling commerce and mobility nationwide. “2GO is a mover and an enabler,” said Will Howell, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of 2GO Group, Inc. “We move goods and people across the country, and we continue to find better ways to do so because efficient logistics creates opportunities for Filipinos, supports livelihoods, and drives inclusive economic growth.”

The DTI–2GO partnership underscores a shared commitment to building a more resilient, accessible, and competitive supply chain ecosystem for MSMEs nationwide. PR