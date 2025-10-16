DTI tightens price watch post-quakes

Based on the results of the monitoring activities, the prices of necessities and prime commodities have remained stable and are within their prescribed suggested retail price (SRP).

“What we did on October 13 was to monitor the status of the business establishments and check the prices of goods to serve as our basis before the declaration of the province-wide State of Calamity on October 14,” DTI Davao Oriental provincial director Ma. Joycelyn F. Banlasan said.

The provincial trade chief further noted that on October 14, the office informed the business establishments to comply with the Price Freeze Advisory. Their compliance shall be monitored regularly, which will start next week.

“We at DTI will continue to closely monitor the prices of goods in business establishments to prevent overpricing, especially during this difficult time. We also encourage consumers to remain vigilant and report any irregularities to us” Banlasan said.

With the recent declaration of the province-wide State of Calamity through SP Resolution No. 18-152-10-2025 on October 13, a 60-day price freeze on necessities is being implemented across Davao Oriental. The DTI will conduct subsequent monitoring activities to ensure strict compliance with the price freeze and to protect consumers from price manipulation. The office likewise warned that establishments found violating the price freeze shall be penalized.

For more information about DTI Davao Oriental and its services and to inquire about the price freeze, the public may visit the DTI Davao Oriental Provincial Office or contact them through their official Facebook page, DTI Davao Oriental. They can be reached, too, through telephone numbers (087) 388-3735/ (087) 811-7180, or email r11.davaooriental@dti.gov.ph.DTI11