DTI updates cement duty exemption list

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has updated its list of developing countries and territories exempt from safeguard duties on imported Ordinary Portland cement (AHTN Code 2523.29.90) and Blended cement (AHTN Code 2523.90.00).

A DTI review of cement imports in 2025 and the first quarter of 2026 showed significant changes in import sources. While Vietnam remained the Philippines’ largest supplier, accounting for 79 percent of cement imports in 2025 and 63 percent from January to March 2026, imports from other countries increased.

Imports from China reached 11 percent of total cement imports in 2025 and climbed to 23 percent in the first quarter of 2026. Imports from Indonesia also rose from 6 percent to 8 percent during the same period. Because both countries exceeded the 3 percent import-share threshold, they no longer qualify for exemption from safeguard duties.

Under Department Administrative Order (DAO) No. 26-03, cement imports from China and Indonesia will now be subject to the safeguard duties imposed under DAO No. 25-15. The duty is set at P14 per 40-kilogram bag, or P349 per metric ton, during the first year of implementation.

Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque said the DTI remains committed to protecting the domestic cement industry within the bounds of the law while helping ensure a stable supply and fair prices for consumers.

Roque also said the agency continues to monitor cement prices through regular market surveillance and price-tracking activities. She added that the DTI will periodically review the safeguard duties to ensure they remain only at levels necessary to protect local producers without causing unreasonable price increases. PR